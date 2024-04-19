Google's HD Chromecast is just $20

Almost any TV you can buy these days supports streaming in one form or another, but what if you don't like its user interface or it doesn't have all the apps you need? This is where a streaming device such as Chromecast with Google TV (HD) Come. We usually recommend jumping for it 4K version If you have the budget for it, but the HD model is only $19.99 ($10 off). Amazon, Best buyand the Google store. It's a great opportunity to see if Chromecast is better for you than Amazon or Roku's offerings or to access your favorite streaming apps on a secondary TV in your home.

Like its more expensive sibling, the Google TV platform you use makes recommendations across a variety of streaming services and provides a range of useful information, including Rotten Tomatoes ratings. The streaming device lacks Dolby Vision, and you won't be able to stream your favorite shows and movies in 4K — it's limited to a maximum resolution of 1080p — but it can play HDR videos, supports casting from the apps that offer it, and comes with the same compatible voice remote. With Google Assistant like the 4K model.

It's hard not to go into spring cleaning mode with a robot vacuum that does everything like a vacuum Dream L20 Ultra. The Premium Offering is one of our favorite models thanks to its ability to do double duty as a broom and mop, and it does so with great independence. Of course, such an amazing product doesn't come without a hefty price tag. It normally retails for $1,499 and often goes on sale for a bit less, but now through the end of April, the price has dropped to $799 ($700 off) at Borehole robots When using the exclusive promo code Virgil20. This is easily its lowest price yet. See also Nintendo Switch update finally allows users to create folders for game collections that are called

The L20 Ultra has high suction power for thick carpets and stubborn dirt and uses AI-powered obstacle avoidance and lidar-assisted room mapping. Additionally, you can use Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri to control it. It has self-lifting pads that allow it to transition between cleaning carpets and hard floors seamlessly, and it's better than most at cleaning baseboards thanks to its self-expanding brushes. They also don't need help emptying or refilling water from the included charging base, nor do they need to clean or dry their mop pads.

“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”