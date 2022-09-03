14 d. In another possibly intentional intersection, this entry Military origin. The “regular members” are RANK AND FILE, which is beyond the armed forces. “rank” refers to a wall of soldiers side by side. The “coil” is the depth of the soldiers standing one behind the other.

I know the solutions are often off due to an abundance of names in the network, but I assure you that the names in this crossword are quite purposeful. And the personal to me. In fact, this puzzle is filled with dozens, if not dozens, of bakers’ names that have real meaning in my life. To highlight just a few:

Shelby (1d) is my sister’s name.

DANNY (7D) is the name of one of my oldest friends. It’s also the name given to people who met me once and only vaguely remember my real name.

RYAN (45A) is the name of my best friend in college.

SEXILED (2D) was unfortunately a recurring moniker for me in college.

So was my SNOTTY (41D), less because of any fun situation and more because of my extreme sensitivity to dander and pollen.

ELI (39A) is the name I was called by people who met me once and had no vague idea of ​​my real name.

SIRI (24A) is the name of the default assistant on my iPhone 13.

SUZANNE (18A) is the name of the virtual assistant on the gray and blue Nokia foldable phone. I’m still waiting for her to answer my questions.

MANI PEDI (16A) is my rap name.

RAP STAR (14A) is the name I use when checking into nail salons.

And ZOOM MEETING (19D) is the name given to people who have never met me And the Who apparently does not know what the name is.

Once again, I assure you that these are all 100 percent real or my name is not Elle Snotty Dustenfeld.