January 21, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth removes New Game+, putting it behind a DLC paywall.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth removes New Game+, putting it behind a DLC paywall.

Len Houle January 20, 2024 2 min read

Ah, new game+. A staple of Yakuza and Like a Dragon games for decades, however, the upcoming release of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth locks the feature behind an additional paywall. It's a move that has left fans disappointed, as SEGA's money-stealing practices tarnish what was considered a highly anticipated release.

Infinite Wealth's New Game+ mode appears to be exclusive to the 'Master Vocation' DLC pack, which is included in the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game (which retail for an additional $15 and $40 respectively). Again, previous Like a Dragon titles included New Game+ by default. There's little doubt here that SEGA is copying an existing feature from the base version in order to increase sales of more expensive products.

For those completely out of the loop, New Game+ usually lets you start a new playthrough while maintaining all the progress your character has made since the full run. In past Like a Dragon titles, they've been designed to give you a huge advantage when tackling the toughest modes – or you can just use them to experience the story again without having to worry about reopening all your abilities.

There's also some concern about the “Hero's Booster Pack” pre-order bonus, which allows you to “level up faster.” It's never a good look, especially when the predecessor to Yakuza: Like a Dragon serves as a grind at the end of the story.

What do you make of this nonsense? Tell SEGA how you really feel in the comments section below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

[Video] See all the Galaxy AI features in action on the Galaxy S24 Ultra

January 20, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

The notebook is out; 80Gbps USB support and other Win 11 features are in testing this month

January 20, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

A Zamboni driver was fired for urinating in a drain and is suing the Red Wings

January 19, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

'Pawn Stars' reality star Rick Harrison breaks silence after son's death at age 39

January 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Discovery of the water molecule will force textbooks to be rewritten • Earth.com

January 20, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy is not expected to receive an extension, sources say

January 20, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth removes New Game+, putting it behind a DLC paywall.

January 20, 2024 Len Houle