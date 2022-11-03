LIVE: Best Black Friday TV Deals – $1000 Off OLED TV & More

refresh

(Image credit: LG) Let’s talk about a non-deal deal for a second. The LG UQ75 is on sale at Best Buy before Black Friday…but it’s only $10 off its regular price. Don’t spend all these savings in one place. I’m not saying this TV will go down significantly in the coming weeks – that’s probably the lowest price we’ll see – but seeing it as an early Black Friday bargain is absurd. It just shows that not all early trades are winners.

(Image credit: Best Buy) We’ve already flagged this LG A2 OLED TV at a discount at Best Buy, but Amazon is now in on the action. The seller of pretty much everything has understated Best Buy by $3, which makes this affordable 55-inch OLED TV somewhat more convenient on the wallet. So, for $896, you get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG’s web platform, and the built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it’s a budget model, you’ll only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, without HDMI 2.1 support. But overall, this is a solid OLED TV deal.

(Image credit: Samsung) Black Friday, and the sales leading up to it, are a great time to get yourself a big TV. Case in point: The 65-inch Samsung Q70A was split for more than $400 on Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this Samsung TV on Amazon, and it’s one of the Best TV Shows Available now. For the money, you get a QLED panel with 1 billion colors and Quantum HDR support, up to 120Hz smooth motion and 4K upscaling in a sleek design. Additionally, Alexa and Google Assistant are both included. Definitely worth a visit.

(Image credit: Hisense) Although 4K is the new de-facto resolution for a lot of streaming content, most cable content is broadcast only in Full HD. If you’re someone who doesn’t feel ready to jump on the 4K bandwagon yet and be satisfied with the 40-inch screen size, then Hisense A4G is on sale at Best Buy for $149 (Opens in a new tab) may be yours. Without testing this out for ourselves, we can’t claim to know how it performs – but the specs look good for the price. The speakers are probably on the weaker side and the VIDAA smart system isn’t seen as frequently here in the US, so you’ll likely miss some apps, but the basic features are all there.

(Image credit: LG) When it was announced a few years ago, QNED TVs were all the rage. They are basically QLED TVs with a small LED light source. This gives them the color accuracy and vibrancy of QLED with OLED contrast. See also New PS5 and PS4 Games This Week (July 4th to July 10th) - Guide In short, people went crazy for them. The QNED 83 is the latest product from LG’s QNED range and offers the same features as its predecessors while being packaged in the latest version of WebOS, and support for Magic Remote, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. This is an excellent 65″ Mini-LED TV at an exceptional price.

(Image credit: Best Buy) We mentioned the Insignia F30’s smaller size, but the larger 75″ is also available at a great price – it’s just $549 at Best Buy after a massive $300 discount (Opens in a new tab). Insignia isn’t a brand we recommend often, but with the Fire TV platform built in, this model is way above other models in the lineup. As you can see, the customer response to this model in particular is fantastic. As of now, there are over 200 reviews and the TV has a rating of 4.6 on Best Buy – which is great. We’ll keep an eye on this in case it drops, but at $549, you’ll actually get one of the best deals on a 75-inch TV before Black Friday.

(Image credit: Samsung) OLED TVs get a lot of glory as the best kind of TV, but QLEDs can withstand self-emissive panels – especially the QN90B. As the penultimate 4K QLED TV, the QN90B delivers stunning contrast and clarity with outstanding HDR performance and peak brightness. Its upscaling is unparalleled thanks to a Neo Quantum Processor 4K that uses AI-based deep learning to upscale sub-4K content to 4K and we love the smart calibration software. The QN90B checks a lot of the boxes – so if you’re looking for a stunning 85-inch TV, the QN90B has our full recommendation.

(Image source: Henry T. Casey for Tom’s Guide) To complement a new TV that you may have already picked up, we suggest you consider a file Roku Streaming Stick 4K Because it is one of the The best streaming devices You can buy, and it can enhance the capabilities of your TV for a lot of money. The best-in-class streaming stick offers a super clean interface and a comprehensive app store, which is easy to access all The best streaming services. And we really appreciate that Roku has shown restraint when it comes to populating its user interface with ads and content recommendations. This is not something we can say about the user experience Fire TV 4K.

(Image credit: Hisense) Want to spend a relatively small amount but still get a great 4K TV? Then Hisense and Walmart have you covered in this early Black Friday deal. You can get a Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku TV for just $298 at Walmart, taking that TV for under $300, making it a bargain. The TV includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and the excellent Roku operating system. It also features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, a low-latency game mode, and DTS Studio Sound, the cheapest 58-inch 4K TV we’ve seen this year.

(Image credit: Walmart) We love high-end TV here at Tom’s Guide, but we’d never turn our nose up at a more budget TV, especially if it came with a host of smart features and healthy discounts. Case in point, Walmart is putting the Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $368. The TV features support for HDR10, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay / HomeKit / Hey Google, and a voice remote control. In addition, it uses Roku’s excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

(Image credit: Best Buy) It’s not just the huge 75-inch TVs and OLED screens that are down on Black Friday. If you’re shopping on a budget this holiday season, there are plenty of savings to make on starter kits. Case in point, this The Insignia 43-inch F30 4K TV is on sale for $219 at Amazon (Opens in a new tab). That’s a savings of $80 over the full retail price of $299. This is a great choice if you need a second TV for a spare bedroom or office space, but it will get the job done in almost all situations. It packs full 4K Ultra-HD resolution, plus easy access to all your files The best streaming services. Plus, you can control the entire TV with just your voice thanks to Alexa’s built-in features.

(Image credit: Future) It was mentioned earlier, but the LG C2 OLED has been one of the biggest TVs of the last 12 months – it scores a perfect 5 out of 5 here on Tom’s Guide, and it’s number one on our list of The best TVs. Thanks to the early Black Friday TV deal, you can get $500 off the 55-inch version of the C2 OLED or $300 off the 77-inch version at Amazon. See also Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted reveals trailer and details Those prices may drop further in the coming weeks, but it’s already much cheaper than the MSRP these TVs launched a few months ago.

(Image credit: Samsung) The best part of Black Friday TV shopping is finding a 75 inch TV for sale at an incredibly low price. And that’s exactly what we found with the 75-inch TV690T. For just $579 at Best Buy, you’ll get a massive LED 4K smart TV. It uses direct LED lighting (better than edge lighting) and supports HDR. If you want to connect it to the smart platforms in your home, the TV supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, plus you can stream content from your Apple device using AirPlay 2. For the size, it’s hard to find a lower price tag.

(Image credit: Samsung) Looking for something stylish to climb by the tree? Samsung The Frame blends seamlessly into your holiday décor by transforming into a display for pictures when you’re not watching. While The Frame was usually more form than functional, the latest model features a 120Hz display with Samsung’s built-in Tizen smart platform. We love the new matte color that significantly reduces glare and the solar remote that doesn’t use batteries. Who knew turning green could look so good.

(Image credit: Best Buy) One of the best deals we’ve seen from early Black Friday deals is the running show for The LG A2 OLED is available for $569 at Best Buy (Opens in a new tab). This is, of course, for the entry-level A-Series OLED that only has a 60Hz refresh rate instead of the 120Hz found on the B2 and C2 OLEDs, but you’d pay nearly double to get one of these models at this size. Instead, you get a powerful OLED that’s great for playing your Xbox One or PS4, and watching TV shows and movies that won’t need the speed a 120Hz panel would.