Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Datamine reveals an updated booster tournament banner

Len Houle March 18, 2022 2 min read
Photo: Nintendo

The first wave of Mario Kart 8 DeluxeThe Booster Course Pass has arrived, and there’s definitely datamin already in it. The latest discovery inside Version 2.0.0 An updated banner – showing a set of previously unannounced courses.

Fans were able to narrow down the list of tracks in the banner to the following courses (via ‘Mr. Nantendo‘ on Twitter):

– Sydney Sprint (tour)
– LA Laps (tour)
– New York Minute (round)
– Cuba Cape (WE)
– Maple Treeway (Wii)
Mario’s Arena (SNES)
– Vanilla Lake (SNES)
Rainbow Road (3DS)

That’s not all. while we Already know the names of the cupit appears that one individual – known as “fishguy6564‘ on Twitter (Via ‘OatmealDome‘) – I’ve gone one step further, and made a patch that will likely reveal which Mario Kart game both DLC tracks come from. Here is a look:

Of course, all of this information has been modified – so there’s no guarantee that anything mentioned above will necessarily appear in a future wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course DLC.

This new downloadable content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will run until the end of 2023 and includes a total of six waves, ten new cups, and 48 courses. You can read more in our detailed guide:

What tournaments would you like to add to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the future? Tell us in the comments.

