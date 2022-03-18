Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Datamine reveals an updated booster tournament banner

The first wave of Mario Kart 8 DeluxeThe Booster Course Pass has arrived, and there’s definitely datamin already in it. The latest discovery inside Version 2.0.0 An updated banner – showing a set of previously unannounced courses.

Fans were able to narrow down the list of tracks in the banner to the following courses (via ‘Mr. Nantendo‘ on Twitter):

– Sydney Sprint (tour)

– LA Laps (tour)

– New York Minute (round)

– Cuba Cape (WE)

– Maple Treeway (Wii)

Mario’s Arena (SNES)

– Vanilla Lake (SNES)

Rainbow Road (3DS)

That’s not all. while we Already know the names of the cupit appears that one individual – known as “fishguy6564‘ on Twitter (Via ‘OatmealDome‘) – I’ve gone one step further, and made a patch that will likely reveal which Mario Kart game both DLC tracks come from. Here is a look:

Here is a display of all cups with possible prefixes. We have not confirmed whether this information is obtained from garbage. pic.twitter.com/3yW46Ms1D5– Fishguy6564 (@fishguy6564) March 17, 2022

Of course, all of this information has been modified – so there’s no guarantee that anything mentioned above will necessarily appear in a future wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course DLC.

This new downloadable content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will run until the end of 2023 and includes a total of six waves, ten new cups, and 48 courses. You can read more in our detailed guide:

What tournaments would you like to add to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the future? Tell us in the comments.