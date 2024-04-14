April 14, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Game Boy emulator is now available on iPhone after App Store rules changed

Game Boy emulator is now available on iPhone after App Store rules changed

Len Houle April 14, 2024 2 min read

Apple changed its App Store rules last week to apparently allow game emulation on the iPhone for the first time.

After this policy change, the first emulator apps are now appearing in the store. iGBA It's a free Game Boy emulator for iPhone and iPad, which can actually load and play ROMs downloaded to the device – a category of apps that Apple would have unequivocally rejected a couple of weeks ago.

The iGBA developer is clearly taking advantage of the sudden change in rules. The application is a lazy version of Open source project GBA4iOSalthough monetized through embedded advertising.

However, it is a full-featured emulator. You can actually download Game Boy Advance or Game Boy Color ROMs from the web, then “unlock” the iGBA to start playing them. Save states, virtual controller customization, tactile settings, and external AirPlay display are available here.

The change in App Store rules was a bit vague as to whether it would allow installation via sideloaded ROMs, as the language refers to licensed software emulated within the host app.

But assuming the iGBA approval isn't a reviewer's fault, there seems to be no limits to the ROM loading functionality, so the App Store is now open season for game emulators to exist and thrive.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to earn income. more.

See also  Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro may be released on October 30 in the US

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Victoria Beckham is demanding her dresses be returned to the 'Mother of Returnees' after the collapse of the fashion company

April 14, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

Android's Find My Device network highlights the neglect of UWB

April 13, 2024 Len Houle
4 min read

Elon Musk says SpaceX Starship will be 500 feet long to prepare for Mars missions (video)

April 13, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Taylor Swift shows her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce at Coachella while wearing a New Heights hat.

April 14, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Astronomers discover unusual radio signals from a nearby magnetar that 'behave in complex ways'

April 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

The Masters 2024 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates with Scottie Scheffler in the lead ahead of Sunday's final round

April 14, 2024 Joy Love
1 min read

Game Boy emulator is now available on iPhone after App Store rules changed

April 14, 2024 Len Houle