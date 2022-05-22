FAMILY BATTLE: Tag Arena for PC launches in Early Access on August 6th

A two-on-two battle action game FAMILY BATTLE: Tag Arena It will be released in early access PC via steam On August 6, publisher Kodansha And Super Brothers drink. Developer nekogameteacher announced.

Here is an overview of the game, via file Steam . page:

on Great fight by a family of superheroes! Two-team battle action arena! Key Features Lemon or mayonnaise for Karaage? What is the end of the endless struggle between families that are split into two sides and everyone has one firm choice…

This is a one-on-two team fighting game that can be played online. The tag team is divided into “attacker” and “support” roles, and they must cooperate with each other to carry out battles strategically.

Attackers use melee weapons and fight opponents on the front lines to inflict damage. In addition to the normal attack, the attacker can use two abilities that differ from one character to another in order to confine the opponent and force him to turn over.

Props use long range weapons but cannot damage their opponents. However, using a variety of skills, they can control the battle mode as they like. Support is key to the game plan, sometimes protecting the attacker and sometimes clearing the way for the attacker.

In a tag team battle, it’s hard to win with just one person’s strength. By cooperating and integrating with each other, partners can enjoy exhilarating and strategic battles that no single player can achieve.

Watch a new trailer below.