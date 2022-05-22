iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece has reached its peak, but Apple makes Max

It looks like Apple’s iPhone has reached its peak.

At least as far as the standard model is concerned. Yes, you heard here first. Breaking news!

Now, seriously… I know it might sound like “I’m coming hot,” but before you start to panic, the good news is that Tim Cook & Co are adept at marketing, and Apple has unparalleled brand recognition, so millions of people will continue to buy iPhone 14. But now, in the not-so-good news (leaks and rumors)...

“General S” is disguised For vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Then again, Apple wouldn’t be if the company didn’t have a few tricks up its sleeve, meant to lure buyers. Apple’s last (official) model was the iPhone XS, which looks just like the iPhone X. Since then, the company seems to have learned an important branding lesson, so we got the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 — despite the differences The little visible between the latter two, the “S” model has been discontinued. Sure, we’ve had this conversation before. However, it looks like 2022 really will beFor vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Then again, Apple wouldn’t be if the company didn’t have a few tricks up its sleeve, meant to lure buyers. So, let’s take a look at what suggests the iPhone 14 will be more of an “iPhone 13S” model, but also the expected upgrades may make it a viable option for people using older iPhones. Maybe you’d be better off with the cheaper iPhone 13 or even waiting for the iPhone 15? iPhone 14 becomes the first flagship iPhone to reuse an old processor, but Apple will get away with it Professional grade. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max get an all-new A16 Bionic chip

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max to reuse the same A15 Bionic processor found in the iPhone 13 lineup This is Big The news, by all means, that too bad News for those who want the cheapest new iPhone. But! Not for the same reasons you’d expect… For starters, the A15 Bionic chip is still the fastest chip on the market, even after a number of newer Qualcomm and MediaTek releases since September 2021. So we know the “slow chip” argument isn’t key to this casket. And this is where I see Apple ready to twist things in its favour. Although this is unconfirmed, I would expect Cupertino to actually use the iPhone 13 Pro chip for the iPhone 14 and 14 Max instead of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

Different And better One of the ones on the iPhone 13 because it uses an extra GPU core (disabled in Standard Edition). While this makes almost no difference to real-world usage, even when it comes to heavy-duty tasks, it suffices for Apple to say that the chip in the iPhone 14 is not the same as the one in the iPhone 13, and that wouldn’t be wrong. See also GameStop PS5 restock sold out - where to find stock next iPhone 14: 15-year-old Steve Jobs’ creativity hits peak performance: Is this a real problem? Perhaps the logo for the last Apple event in September 2022 should have been saved? In case you didn’t know, technically the SoC on the iPhone 13 Pro isAndOne of the ones on the iPhone 13 because it uses an extra GPU core (disabled in Standard Edition). While this makes almost no difference to real-world usage, even when it comes to heavy-duty tasks, it suffices for Apple to say that the chip in the iPhone 14 is not the same as the one in the iPhone 13, and that wouldn’t be wrong. Yes and no.

While we’ve never seen a new flagship iPhone with an old chip yet, in fact, the year-round gains in processing power aren’t as meaningful as you thought anyway. For example, the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13 series is only 7-10% faster than the A14 Bionic chip in the iPhone 12 series, which itself is only 7-10% faster than its predecessor, the A13 Bionic, powering the iPhone 11.

The biggest differences emerge in the manufacturing process (less is better) as the iPhone 11-iPhone 12 cycle made the jump from 7nm to 5nm, making the iPhone 12 more efficient. However, likely due to a global chip shortage, the iPhone 13 had to stick to the same 5nm process. But it gets even more confusing, as the iPhone 13 still manages to manage significant efficiency gains over its predecessor thanks to larger batteries and ProMotion on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max (the latter smashing all battery life records in relation to flagship phones).

All told, if there is anything to worry about when it comes to the iPhone 14 processor, it is whether this chip/phone will be able to enjoy the same number of iOS updates as the iPhone 14 Pro, which will run on the latest 4nm SoC, compared to the existing 5nm SoC. in iPhone 13. We’ll know the definitive answer to this question in about five years when Apple finally stops sending out updates to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. However, my informed guess is that Apple will completely provide the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max with the same number of iOS updates as iPhone 14 Pro because they are from the same family of phones, despite the differences in hardware.

The old SoC on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will still be more powerful than any other (non-Apple) chip and capable enough to give you smooth performance for the next four to five years.

The standard iPhone (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max) or the iPhone that most people buy has reached its peak in every sense of the word Maximum Performance – This is because Apple is trying to distinguish it from its professional siblings, which is what the company has to sell. Anyway, the important takeaway are: iPhone 14: Same design as before but new iPhone 14 Max model to the rescue Apple offers you a purple surprise from Max! See also Comment from Samsung]Samsung is said to be throttling the performance of 10,000 popular apps The other obvious factor that makes the iPhone 14 the iPhone 13S, in my view, is that the new 2022 model is expected to reuse the same old design we’ve seen since the iPhone 12. Yes, unlike its Pro counterparts, the humble iPhone 14 is expected to retain the reputation The infamous, which, while iconic, is slowly fading away… Of course, Apple’s saving grace here is the all-new iPhone 14 Max model, which is expected to start at $900. Although it makes no sense at first glance, that this device replaces the iPhone 13 mini, putting an end to Apple small Small phone attempts. The iPhone 14 Max will have a larger 6.7-inch screen and a significantly larger battery than the regular iPhone 14, which is expected to retain its 6.1-inch screen. While the 14 Max isn’t a completely new concept for Apple (they already have a Pro Max iPhone), it will feel like something completely new for those who want Pay less and get more. Apple recognizes the demand for phones with bigger screens and bigger batteries, allowing you to enjoy content in a more immersive way for longer. Therefore, I have no doubt that customers will respond positively with their dollars. In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the iPhone 14 Max becomes the best-selling iPhone 14 model (especially if the prices of the Pro models go up). iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max to get new old rear camera hardware but a new 12MP selfie camera 14 for influencers! As I’d like to point out, Apple likes to “recycle” Pro iPhones by adapting them to the new vanilla iPhone, and I don’t expect this year to be any different. When it comes to camera hardware, the iPhone 13 borrowed the exact same sensors from the 2020 iPhone 12 Pro Max, and it only makes sense that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will borrow the primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro.

That’s right – not the iPhone 13, but the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. By all means, this is good news for those who may be looking to buy a vanilla iPhone 14 model – this device will enjoy its flagship camera hardware. Sure, 2021 flagship, but still… The reason Apple could be more generous to its budget-oriented users is because the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are getting new 48MP cameras, which will be enough to differentiate the cheaper models from the more expensive ones thanks to features like native 8K video recording and a primary sensor Larger and more detailed images in general. Everyone wins. Supposedly.



One exception to Apple’s hardware recycling rule is the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max selfie cameras, which are said to be getting a much-needed upgrade to a new 12-megapixel sensor with a wider f/1.9 aperture with autofocus. This will help you and your friends focus when taking your photos and videos, and deliver improved low-light quality. See also PS4 players just got a big free gift In the end: Should you get the iPhone 14… iPhone 13, or… wait for the iPhone 15? To USB C or not to USB C? One exception to Apple’s hardware recycling rule is the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max selfie cameras, which are said to be getting a much-needed upgrade to a new 12-megapixel sensor with a wider f/1.9 aperture with autofocus. This will help you and your friends focus when taking your photos and videos, and deliver improved low-light quality. Sure, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max stick to the same old notch, and they’re also expected to use the same A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13. Once again, the same notch will house the Face ID of the iPhone 14 Pro (love it or hate it), and while We’ve built an iPhone 13 Pro 8-core GPU A15 Bionic chip that’ll keep you going for years to come. Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro’s cameras are still amazing and will fit nicely into the $800 iPhone 14. On top of that, you get an all-new selfie shooter – just like in the iPhone 14 Pro. The budget iPhone battery life is also expected to set new records, thanks to the iPhone 14 Max, and I’m sure millions of iPhone customers will appreciate it and vote with their credit cards. Get an iPhone 13 instead of an iPhone 14? For those who love to shop for iPhones on places like eBay, 2022 will be your lucky year because you won’t miss out on much Absolutely Choosing an iPhone last year.

Same chip, almost the same cameras, same design… It’s a no-brainer for those on a budget. Skip the iPhone 14 and wait for the iPhone 15 (with USB-C)? If the new selfie shooter and the bigger iPhone 14 Max (with a bigger battery) don’t tempt you, there’s no reason not to get the iPhone 13 for $200-400 less, depending on what deal you can find.It’s a no-brainer for those on a budget. Oh boy. The biggest one. At least in my book.



After decades of “leaks” and rumors, the iPhone 15 is now expected to switch to USB-C thanks to new European legislation (which isn’t yet complete), and that’s by far the biggest reason to wait for the 2023 model. But she is getting better…