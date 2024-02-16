The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now getting its first update

Turkish lire; Dr Samsung has started rolling out the first software update for the Galaxy S24 series.

The update brings many improvements to the camera and photography.

It also brings a new Vividness slider to phones.

Samsung is now rolling out the long-awaited first software update for the Galaxy S24 series. Thanks to advice from Mishal RahmanWe now know exactly what the update contains. But if you're in the US, don't look for OTA just yet. The update is only rolling out in South Korea at the moment and it is Expected to hit Devices in the US starting February 22.

In any case, there are a bunch of improvements in the 554MB Galaxy S24 series update, including ones that users have been requesting since the phones launched. It also brings the February security patch to the phones.

The update brings a new Vividness slider that allows users to adjust the screen's vividness to their liking. Samsung has opted for more muted colors with the default Vivid color profile this time around, but a new slider will allow you to dial in colors to fix that washed-out look. You will find the scroll bar at Settings > Display > Advanced settings When you receive the update.

Samsung notes are also on Korean community forums The Galaxy S24 update brings many camera improvements. Some are limited to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but you should see improved image quality across the range. Here's a list of all the camera changes coming to the S24 series. Image quality is improved by adjusting brightness when shooting backlit in High Pixel mode.

Text clarity is improved when using high magnification zoom. (Galaxy S24 Ultra only)

Clarity and image quality are improved when recording rear video. (Galaxy S24 Ultra only)

In Photo Mode Preview, the brightness of dark areas in indoor environments has been increased, and the sharpness of subjects has been smoothly improved. (Galaxy S24 Ultra only)

Expression has been improved by additionally applying color data in food mode.

Colors are enhanced by adjusting saturation and white balance in Night mode.

Image quality is improved when zooming into the gallery after shooting in the new DNG format in Expert RAW.

Expression of fast-moving subjects in backlit conditions is improved in Backlight mode. (Galaxy S24 Ultra only)

Exposure and color expression of subjects (people, flowers, etc.) in portrait mode are improved. (Galaxy S24 Ultra only)

