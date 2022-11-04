Please stop putting players in PC games that are already on Steam

picture : Kirbal Space Program | Kotaku

It was a golden age for PC gaming where you could open Steam (or even just run an executable yourself!), launch a game and the next thing you’ll see is the game itself. For many big (and small) releases, those days are long gone, replaced by The era of bombers that are, at best, a nuisance.

If you want to play Rockstar on PC, you need to install the company’s own launcher, which runs before you play the game you click to play and then makes you click else Play button so you can finally turn it on. And this is how it works when it works; When that’s not the case, you simply can’t play any of the Rockstar games you own, sorry!

want to play a all-out war Game? You get a launcher. Paradox game? launcher. Blizzard game? Battle.net. fortnite? Epic Games Store. EA game? Origin. Ubisoft? Hey, guess what, you should launch Ubisoft Connect, a launcher. until Calypso He has a launcher.

Note that there are some bright spots here; Bethesda killed its own launcher earlier this year and let Steam handle everythingand some triggers have practical benefits such as allowing you to Managing your edits (paradox) Or jump straight into a Creative Assembly. .

While publishers have obvious reasons for dumping this stuff on us (from DRM to $$$), these players aren’t very popular with gamers, in part due to connectivity hassles (see Rockstar example above), but mostly because they’re just a pain in the way. Backside, a speed bump on your way to where you really want to go.

G/O Media may get commission

Things reached a new level of absurdity this week, with the news that kirbal satellite program—Yes, someone with little aliens building rockets — now has their own launcher for the Steam version of the game, which has been announced as a “resource for news and updates about KSP & KSP 2 Early Access”.

Given the game’s profile, the fact that it was actually launched through Steam and its reputation as a weird little sandbox, fans reacted understandably negatively; People are breathing on SteamWhile he was on the game’s Reddit Solutions have already been found to completely disable the launcher.

Publishers, please, we beg you. This is bad. As the best comment in the Steam discussion says, “Games on Steam do not need a launcher. Steam is a launcher.”