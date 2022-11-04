November 4, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to be launched in the first week of February 2023

Len Houle November 4, 2022

Samsung usually releases its flagship Galaxy S phones in the first quarter (mostly at the end of February) of every year. This year, though, the company Launched Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra A few weeks ago. Also next year, the company could launch Galaxy S23 series in the same time frame.

according to New report from South KoreaThe Galaxy S23 will be revealed during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in the first week of February. The event is said to be held in San Francisco, California, USA. The devices could go on sale by February 17, 2023. The report claims that Samsung will use Exynos 2300 processor in Galaxy S23 series in some markets. Most units worldwide will feature an extension Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Both chips are expected to be fabricated using a 4nm process.

The specifications of the Galaxy S23 series have been leaked over the past few months. Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 + It is expected to bring a faster processor and a larger battery, while Galaxy S23 Ultra can contain Main Camera 200 Megapixel And a faster processor.

Ago The global smartphone market is underperforming And the Samsung’s memory chip business saw a significant decline in profitsThe South Korean company is trying to launch the Galaxy S23 earlier. This can help the company achieve higher sales compared to its competitors. Samsung It said during its Q3 2022 earnings call that it is trying to increase the share of its high-end phones to improve profitability.

