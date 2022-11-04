November 4, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Bungie says a "significant" number of Destiny 2 players are using the wrong PlayStation version

Bungie says a “significant” number of Destiny 2 players are using the wrong PlayStation version

Len Houle November 4, 2022 2 min read

Are you a PlayStation Destiny 2 player using the wrong version?

in that Last blog postHowever, developer Bungie says that a “significant” number of PlayStation 5 players are still playing the PS4 version.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade for the game was released back in 2020, bringing improved visuals and frame rates.

Destiny 2: Lightfall – Trailer Revealed

For Xbox users, it is as simple as uploading the game to the desired console using the Smart Delivery system.

For PlayStation users, a separate download is required on PS5, as Sony explains in Support pages.

It’s not entirely clear that Bungie feels the need to actually point it out.

“We have seen a significant number of PS5 players playing the PS4 version of Destiny 2 on current-generation consoles. For the best PlayStation experience, be sure to check out this resource here to upgrade to the free PS5 version to see an improvement in the overall frame and graphics,” he said. In a blog post, link to Sony’s support page.

The blog post also notes that visual tweaks have been made to the game on Xbox One and PS4 to “reduce memory footprint with minimal quality degradation.”

Additionally, Bungie is warning players on Stadia that access to characters will be closed on January 18, 2023, so Cross Save must be set up with another platform to continue elsewhere. After this date, if Cross Save on Stadia is deactivated, access to characters will be lost.

This is because Google shuts down Stadia Next year.

See also  Round Up: The Comments Go Back to Monkey Island

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to be launched in the first week of February 2023

November 4, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Please stop putting players in PC games that are already on Steam

November 4, 2022 Len Houle
8 min read

LIVE: Best Black Friday TV Deals – $1000 Off OLED TV & More

November 3, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Harley Pasternak threatens to institutionalize Kanye West

November 4, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Artemis I: NASA’s massive moon rocket is back on the launch pad for its next launch attempt

November 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Nets suspend Keri Irving indefinitely after antisemitic movie

November 4, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Bungie says a “significant” number of Destiny 2 players are using the wrong PlayStation version

November 4, 2022 Len Houle