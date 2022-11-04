Bungie says a “significant” number of Destiny 2 players are using the wrong PlayStation version

Are you a PlayStation Destiny 2 player using the wrong version?

in that Last blog postHowever, developer Bungie says that a “significant” number of PlayStation 5 players are still playing the PS4 version.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade for the game was released back in 2020, bringing improved visuals and frame rates.

Destiny 2: Lightfall – Trailer Revealed

For Xbox users, it is as simple as uploading the game to the desired console using the Smart Delivery system.

For PlayStation users, a separate download is required on PS5, as Sony explains in Support pages.

It’s not entirely clear that Bungie feels the need to actually point it out.

“We have seen a significant number of PS5 players playing the PS4 version of Destiny 2 on current-generation consoles. For the best PlayStation experience, be sure to check out this resource here to upgrade to the free PS5 version to see an improvement in the overall frame and graphics,” he said. In a blog post, link to Sony’s support page.

The blog post also notes that visual tweaks have been made to the game on Xbox One and PS4 to “reduce memory footprint with minimal quality degradation.”

Additionally, Bungie is warning players on Stadia that access to characters will be closed on January 18, 2023, so Cross Save must be set up with another platform to continue elsewhere. After this date, if Cross Save on Stadia is deactivated, access to characters will be lost.

This is because Google shuts down Stadia Next year.