December 8, 2023

Fighter teaser: Thrill in the air!

December 8, 2023

‘Fighter’ featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor is an upcoming Bollywood film that emphasizes patriotism in a big way. Amid huge expectations surrounding the film, the makers have released the teaser of the film which is nothing more than a visual spectacle.

The teaser, which is over a minute long, features jet planes, slow-motion entrance shots, aviator goggles, Vishal-Shekhar’s pulsing music, aerial stunts, and hints of both tragedy and triumph.

It is worth noting that Hrithik strikes a whistle-worthy pose with the Indian flag. The footage is well captured, and one of the highlights is the video that focuses on the sequences with the three uniformed characters, the eye-catching aerial action, and the impressive stunts.

Director Siddharth Anand’s distinctive style and aesthetic shine through the quick shots, evoking elements that enhance the film’s appeal.

‘Fighter’ marks the reunion of Siddharth and Hrithik after ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’, the latter of which was a huge hit in their career. The film also reunites the director with Deepika, with previous collaborations in ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ and ‘Pathaan’.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marvelx Pictures, “Fighter” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, before Republic Day.

