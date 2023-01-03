Five more games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon (January 15)

The official Xbox app has now revealed the first batch of games that will leave Xbox Game Pass in January 2023 (initial removal batch of the year), and it includes five games such as Nobody saves the world And the Windjammers2.

We’ve listed our removal dates as January 15th – that is is expected The history of each game — but Microsoft hasn’t really confirmed that yet, so we’ll let you know if there are any changes later this week.

On this page: Xbox Game Pass: Departure Soon (January 15, 2023)

As always, Xbox Game Pass members can get (at least) 20% off these titles before they’re removed.

You may have noticed that we didn’t have any Xbox Game Pass plugins For some time now, that’s apparently because Microsoft has been waiting until early January for the next installment. We hope to hear something this week!