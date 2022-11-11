November 11, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

God of War Ragnarok is already the biggest launch in franchise history | UK time tunnel

God of War Ragnarok is already the biggest launch in franchise history | UK time tunnel

Len Houle November 11, 2022 2 min read

God of War Ragnarok is off to a huge start in the UK, according to graphic firm GfK.

The company said it is on track to be the fourth game in the series to top the UK boxed charts.

12 God of War games have previously been released in the UK, including six major releases, two mobile games, and a series of collections and remasters.

The first game was released in July 2005 on PS3 and debuted at No. 5 – one of the times the God of War title hasn’t appeared at number one. The second game in the series, released two years later in May 2007 (also on PS2 and after the release of PS3), reached number one. The franchise moved to PS3 for God of War 3 in Mach 2010, and it also topped the charts again.

The fourth major title, God of War Ascension, arrived three years later but #1 was pushed back by a reboot of Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider.

But the series really ramped up with the 2018 reboot of God of War on PlayStation 4.

“It became a bestseller at the time in terms of first week sales as well as lifetime sales for this franchise,” said Dorian Bloch, President of GfK. GamesIndustry.biz. In 2018, God of War ranked fifth in terms of units and revenue on the Sony formats.

The only PS4 games bigger than God of War that year were FIFA 19, Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

We’re now at the launch of God of War Ragnarok, and based on packaged sales only, it will become the biggest launch of the God of War title in the UK.

See also  Amazon bans over 1 million Lost Ark bot accounts

“God of War Ragnarok will appear at number one and is the first crossover title in the series,” Bloch says. Actual sales for the first day were already greater than any other week-long launch sales for other titles in this franchise.

Bloch adds that 55% of PS5 sales this week are part of the God of War hardware bundle.

History of the UK’s God of War chart

year Title appearance chart position
2005 God of War PS2 no 5
2007 god of war 2 PSP No. 1
2008 God of War: Olympus Series PS1 No. 29
2010 God of War 3 PS3 No. 1
2010 God of War Collection PS3 number 10
2010 God of War Trilogy PS3 number 100
2010 God of War: Ghost of Sparta PSP No. 73
2011 The God of War Collection: Volume Two PS3 No. 35
2013 God of War: Ascension PS4 Number 2
2014 God of War Collection PlayStation Vita No. 41
2015 God of War 3: Remastered PS4 number 9
2018 God of War PS4 No. 1
2022 God of War: Ragnarok PS4 / PS5 No. 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Round Up: Reviews for Ghoul Tactics: Reborn

November 11, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Philips Hue offers a buy-one-get-one-free deal on select lighting products

November 10, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

WORLD OF HORROR LAUNCHES SUMMER 2023 FOR PS5, PS4, SWITCH AND PC

November 10, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Comedian Gallagher dies at 76

November 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Scientists discover a huge ‘extragalactic structure’ behind the Milky Way

November 11, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Silver Slugger Prize 2022 Winners

November 11, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

God of War Ragnarok is already the biggest launch in franchise history | UK time tunnel

November 11, 2022 Len Houle