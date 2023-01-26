January 26, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Food delivery person crash game Loyola Chicago Duquesne

Joy Love January 26, 2023 1 min read

Rain, sleet, snow or a college basketball game in progress won’t stop your food delivery.

During play during the second half of the Loyola Chicago Ramblers-Duquesne Dukes game on Wednesday, a delivery person walked onto the field with a bag of junk food, and got very close to a player who was set up on the 3-point line.

Play was paused with 16:10 remaining and Loyola Chicago held a 40-37 lead while the situation was being absorbed.

The ESPN+ broadcast crew was left stunned by a series of questions.

“To whom will he deliver it?” they cried. “Ref!?”

The broadcasters speculated that he was an Uber Eats delivery person delivering some McDonald’s to referee Philip Austin, adding that the showrunners “will have a blast” with this story. According to Abe Schnabel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettethe fan who actually ordered the food was later displayed on the video board.


A food delivery person walks down the court during the second half of the Loyola Chicago-Duquesne game, which the Dukes won 72-58.
@CBB_Central / Twitter

“The strangest thing I’ve ever seen,” Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot said. “The guy had a job to do. He did his job well.”

For the next part of this story, Duquesne (14-17, 4-4 Atlantic 10) posted a 72-58 win over Loyola/Chicago (7-13, 1-7).

See also  What next for the Lakers? Notes on Nick Nurse, Russell Westbrook and more - The Athlete

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Patrick Mahomes said he was “ready to go” in the AFC title match

January 25, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Anthony Davis (foot) prepares to join the Lakers on Wednesday.

January 25, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

Texas announces the appointment of Chris Jackson as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars WR

January 25, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Lance Kerwin, actor of ‘Salem Lot’, dies at 62

January 26, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Asteroid 2023 BU is about to cross Earth in one of the closest encounters ever asteroids

January 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Food delivery person crash game Loyola Chicago Duquesne

January 26, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

Reasons to upgrade from Galaxy S21 Ultra to Galaxy S23 Ultra

January 26, 2023 Len Houle