Food delivery person crash game Loyola Chicago Duquesne

Rain, sleet, snow or a college basketball game in progress won’t stop your food delivery.

During play during the second half of the Loyola Chicago Ramblers-Duquesne Dukes game on Wednesday, a delivery person walked onto the field with a bag of junk food, and got very close to a player who was set up on the 3-point line.

Play was paused with 16:10 remaining and Loyola Chicago held a 40-37 lead while the situation was being absorbed.

The ESPN+ broadcast crew was left stunned by a series of questions.

“To whom will he deliver it?” they cried. “Ref!?”

The broadcasters speculated that he was an Uber Eats delivery person delivering some McDonald’s to referee Philip Austin, adding that the showrunners “will have a blast” with this story. According to Abe Schnabel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettethe fan who actually ordered the food was later displayed on the video board.





A food delivery person walks down the court during the second half of the Loyola Chicago-Duquesne game, which the Dukes won 72-58. @CBB_Central / Twitter

“The strangest thing I’ve ever seen,” Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot said. “The guy had a job to do. He did his job well.”

For the next part of this story, Duquesne (14-17, 4-4 Atlantic 10) posted a 72-58 win over Loyola/Chicago (7-13, 1-7).