Ford avoids Canadian auto strike with unified union deal

Lana Payne speaks to delegates after being elected president of UNIFOR, Canada’s largest private sector union, at the Metro Toronto Convention Center on August 10, 2022. Richard Lawtens | toronto star | Getty Images

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. avoided having to contend with labor strikes on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border Tuesday night, as the automaker and Canadian union Unifor announced a tentative agreement covering 5,600 auto workers in the country's Ontario province. The Detroit automaker and the union announced the agreement — which still must be ratified by members — hours before an extended 11:59 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. The two sides extended the talks for 24 hours following Ford's last-minute proposal to Unifor on Monday evening. The Canadian tentative agreement was reached on the fifth day the United Auto Workers union launched targeted strikes against Ford and city rivals such as General Motors and Stellantis, Chrysler's parent company. The Unifor strike would have affected Ford's Oakville assembly plant, which produces the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus crossovers, as well as two engine plants that produce V8 engines used in key products such as the Ford F-Series trucks and the powerful Mustang.

2024 Ford Mustang Source: Ford