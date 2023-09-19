Do you want to kill children? – Miscellaneous

Getty Images

Walter Isaacson’s new biography of Elon Musk reveals an alleged altercation between the Twitter/X owner and comedian Larry David that occurred at Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel’s wedding last year in Saint-Tropez, France. This event occurred a few days after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. David and Musk were sitting at the same wedding table.

David “seemed angry,” Isaacson wrote, so he walked up to Musk and asked, “Do you just want to kill kids in schools?” (via From the inside). Musk was allegedly “perplexed” and “upset” and said: “No, no. I’m against killing children.”

“So how do you vote Republican?” David Musk reportedly asked.

David confirmed the incident to Isaacson, explaining in the book: “[Musk’s] Tweets about voting Republican because Democrats were the party of division and the hate was stuck in my craw. Even if it had never happened, I probably would have talked about it, because I was angry and humiliated.

diverse I have reached out to Musk’s representative for comment.

Elsewhere in the book, Isaacson reveals that Musk rejected Emanuel’s $100 million offer to buy Twitter. In a three-paragraph text message sent via the encrypted messaging app Signal, Emanuel suggested that he and Endeavor launch Twitter (now called X). Musk flatly rejected Emanuel’s offer. According to Isaacson’s book, Jared Birchall, who serves as managing director of the entity that houses Musk’s financial assets, called Emanuel’s text “the most insulting, insulting and insane message.”

An Endeavor spokesman declined to comment.