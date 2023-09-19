California Governor signs historic climate disclosure bill

California Governor Gavin Newsom said He will sign a landmark climate bill passed by the state Legislature last week that requires major companies to publicly disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, a move with national and global ramifications.

The new law will require about 5,000 companies to report the amount of greenhouse gas pollution emitted directly from their operations as well as the amount of indirect emissions such as employee travel, waste disposal and supply chains.

Climate policy advocates have long argued that such disclosures constitute an essential first step in efforts to harness financial markets to rein in pollution caused by global warming. For example, when investors are made aware of a company’s global warming impacts, they may choose to direct their money elsewhere.

The law would apply to public and private companies that generate more than $1 billion annually and operate in California. But since the state is the world’s fifth-largest economy, California often sets the tone for the country, and many of the affected companies are global.