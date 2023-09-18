When is the next lottery drawn?

The Powerball jackpot is now at more than $600 million and rising steadily after there were no winners in Saturday’s drawing.

the Lottery jackpot It is now worth an estimated $638 million, with a cash value of $304.2 million. The next drawing will be held at 10:59 PM ET on Monday, September 18.

The last Powerball jackpot was $1.08 billion, when the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles on July 19, making it the third-largest in lottery history.

Here’s what to know about the Powerball lottery.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Arsenal Graphics It takes place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 PM ET. The next drawing will be Monday, September 18th.

What are the latest Powerball winning numbers?

the Winning numbers From Saturday 16 September, the drawing was 8, 11, 19, 24 and 46. The red Powerball was 5 and the Power Play was 2X.

There were no jackpot winners or winners in the $2 million Match 5 + Power Play, but there were $1 million Match 5 winners in Arizona and Washington.

How to play Powerball

Powerball costs $2 per game.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball balls.

You can choose your lucky numbers on the play slip or let the lottery terminal choose your numbers at random.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball ball = Grand Prize.

5 white balls = 1 million dollars.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball ball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball ball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There is an opportunity to increase your winnings two, three, four, five and ten times with Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot winnings up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are limited to cash amounts, except for the Grand Prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by sales and number of winners.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds of getting the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball ball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the total prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 game and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

here Five bigger Powerball jackpots ever won: