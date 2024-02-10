February 10, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Cancer patient died from ruptured intestine caused by surgical robot: lawsuit

Cancer patient died from ruptured intestine caused by surgical robot: lawsuit

Cheryl Riley February 10, 2024 3 min read

A Florida woman's death is being blamed on injuries caused when a hospital surgical robot made a hole in her small intestine during cancer surgery, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by her husband.

Sandra Sulzer, who was suffering from colon cancer, was admitted in 2021 to Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital in Boca Raton, Florida, to undergo surgery performed by a doctor using the da Vinci robotic system, according to the American “space” website. The lawsuit was obtained by HuffPost.

The lawsuit did not name the hospital as a defendant in the civil case, but it did name Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISI), which makes the robotic device, was accused of negligence and product liability.

Neither Intuitive Surgical nor Baptist Health Boca Raton responded to HuffPost's requests for comment.

Open the image modally

Surgeons perform surgery using the da Vinci robotic surgical system.

Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

According to the lawsuit, Sulzer suffered burns that caused her small intestine to rupture during surgery and required additional surgeries to close it.

The lawsuit alleged that Intuitive Surgical was aware of insulation problems with the da Vinci system, which could cause electricity to leak into a patient's body, but failed to inform the hospital and staff.

In the months following the surgery, Sulzer suffered from abdominal pain and fever. According to the lawsuit, Sulzer underwent a number of medical procedures due to her injuries.

“The injury sustained by Ms. Sulzer caused her pain and emotional distress,” the suit says. “Mrs. Sultzer incurs expenses for medical care, hospitalization and therapy, nursing care and therapy, and expenses for rehabilitative care and treatment.

See also  Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Slams Elon Musk's Handling of the App - New York Daily News

Sultzer died in February 2022, and the lawsuit claimed it was a “direct and proximate result of the injuries she sustained” from the da Vinci device.

“If ISI had safely designed its product so that stray electrical energy would not burn patients’ internal parts without the surgeons’ knowledge or control, Ms. Sulzer’s small intestine injury would not have occurred, and she would not have died.” According to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Intuitive Surgical received thousands of reports of “serious injuries,” including burns to internal organs, allegedly caused by the robot’s electrical discharge.

The company has also been named in a number of liability lawsuits across the United States that claimed patients were injured or died after surgery using the da Vinci system, according to a recent report. Securities and Exchange Commission report. A trial date in these cases is scheduled for this year.

The lawsuit also alleged that Intuitive Surgical “bullies hospitals and doctors into purchasing and using the robot.”

according to 2018 report by NBC News, Intuitive Surgical offers a training program for da Vinci, but an NBC investigation found that surgeons are not legally required to complete it.

Support HuffPost

At HuffPost, we believe everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we realize that not everyone can afford expensive news subscriptions. That's why we're committed to providing in-depth, carefully fact-checked news that's freely available to everyone.

Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, serious investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, producing news costs money, and we're proud to never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.

See also  Cramer says stocks may fall sooner than expected because Wall Street is so negative

Will you join us to help keep our stories free for everyone? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Amazon stock hit its highest closing level in more than two years

February 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Disgraced Nikola founder backs 'Diesel Brothers' star to board of directors

February 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers above $46,000 at the start of the “long” year, facilitating ETF sell-offs.

February 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Vets Jeweler Feels 'Rapid Impact' After Wears Diamond Bracelet: NPR

February 10, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

How to put out fires in Palworld

February 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Draymond Green believes Steph Curry's outburst against Pacers is fueled by revenge – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

February 10, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

OpenAI CEO: Vision Pro is “the second most impressive technology” after the iPhone

February 10, 2024 Len Houle