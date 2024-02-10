February 11, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The mysterious illness spread on the Queen Victoria cruise ship to 154 people

The mysterious illness spread on the Queen Victoria cruise ship to 154 people

Cheryl Riley February 10, 2024 2 min read

News

by Angela Barbotti

published
February 10, 2024 at 1:05 PM ET

A mysterious gastrointestinal illness has spread on a cruise ship, and up to 154 people on board are now suffering from symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a large outbreak aboard the Queen Victoria, operated by Cunard Cruise Line, a British shipping and cruise company based in Southampton, England. According to ABC.

The ship, carrying 1,824 passengers and 967 crew members, departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 22 and is scheduled to reach its final destination in Honolulu, Hawaii, on February 12.

The causes of the disease are still unknown, according to the source Center for Disease Control.

It was reported on Friday that 139 had fallen ill, but that number rose on Saturday to 154, with a total of 129 passengers and 25 crew members.

The cause of the infectious disease is still unknown. Anton – Stock.adobe.com
A disturbed passenger on a cruise ship
Symptoms of the mysterious illness include vomiting and diarrhea. NikolitaUnesco – Stock.adobe.com

Cunard Cruise Line confirmed that “a number of guests reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness on board” and that they are enacting protocols to ensure the “well-being” of those on board, the outlet reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Ship Sterilization Program is monitoring the situation and considering the ship's response and protocols.

Load more…




https://nypost.com/2024/02/10/news/mystery-illness-on-queen-victoria-cruise-ship-spread-to-154/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

See also  After Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims an "unrelenting investigation", the SEC . backtracks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Cancer patient died from ruptured intestine caused by surgical robot: lawsuit

February 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Amazon stock hit its highest closing level in more than two years

February 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Disgraced Nikola founder backs 'Diesel Brothers' star to board of directors

February 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

“The Golden Bachelorette,” commissioned by ABC, is scheduled to premiere in fall 2024

February 10, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Diving bell spider: The only aquatic spider that creates an underwater web to live in

February 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

How Brad Stevens took advantage of the Sixers' dilemma to complete the Celtics' roster

February 10, 2024 Joy Love
1 min read

Reuters claims that the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released later this year

February 10, 2024 Len Houle