The mysterious illness spread on the Queen Victoria cruise ship to 154 people

A mysterious gastrointestinal illness has spread on a cruise ship, and up to 154 people on board are now suffering from symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a large outbreak aboard the Queen Victoria, operated by Cunard Cruise Line, a British shipping and cruise company based in Southampton, England. According to ABC.

The ship, carrying 1,824 passengers and 967 crew members, departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 22 and is scheduled to reach its final destination in Honolulu, Hawaii, on February 12.

The causes of the disease are still unknown, according to the source Center for Disease Control.

It was reported on Friday that 139 had fallen ill, but that number rose on Saturday to 154, with a total of 129 passengers and 25 crew members.

Cunard Cruise Line confirmed that “a number of guests reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness on board” and that they are enacting protocols to ensure the “well-being” of those on board, the outlet reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Ship Sterilization Program is monitoring the situation and considering the ship's response and protocols.

