February 10, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Amazon stock hit its highest closing level in more than two years

Amazon stock hit its highest closing level in more than two years

Cheryl Riley February 10, 2024 2 min read

Posted: February 9, 2024 at 5:26 PM ET

Amazon.com shares continued to rise on Friday, securing their highest close in more than two years.

The e-commerce giant's stock advanced 2.7% in Friday's session to end the day at $174.45. This was the best closing level since Dec. 9, 2021, when Amazon stock AMZN closed at $147.17, according to Dow Jones market data.

no…

Amazon.com shares continued to rise on Friday, securing their highest close in more than two years.

The e-commerce giant's stock advanced 2.7% in Friday's session to end the day at $174.45. This was the best closing level since December 9, 2021, when Amazon stock fell

Amzn

It closed at $147.17, according to Dow Jones market data.

do not miss: Is Meta Now a Value Stock?

Amazon briefly overtook Alphabet Inc.

Google

Google

As the third-largest US company by market capitalization last week, although it has since fallen to fourth place. However, the recent momentum for Amazon shares has been enough to help the company maintain its place in the top four even as Nvidia Corp.

NVDA

Nibbling in his wake.

Alphabet ended Friday's session with a market cap of $1.86 trillion, while Amazon was valued at $1.81 trillion and Nvidia was valued at $1.78 trillion.

Wall Street had a mixed reaction to Big Tech's earnings this quarter, but Amazon's results were among those that were well received.

See also: Amazon says “magic words.” They spurred a $130 billion increase in market cap.

“Overall, the implications that kept a lid on AMZN shares — the e-commerce slowdown in 2021, the e-commerce slowdown and margin pressure in 2022 and the AWS slowdown in 2023 — will dissipate throughout 2024,” UBS analyst Stephen Go wrote in a note to Clients post those results.

See also  Beaumont, Spectrum Health to cut hundreds of jobs

The company has been a big driver of earnings growth for the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500, with its quarterly earnings per share rising to $1 in the fourth quarter from 3 cents a year earlier. The consumer discretionary sector is now expected to post 33% EPS growth for the fourth quarter, according to FactSet, but without Amazon, that could swing to a decline of about 1%.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Disgraced Nikola founder backs 'Diesel Brothers' star to board of directors

February 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers above $46,000 at the start of the “long” year, facilitating ETF sell-offs.

February 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Watch out, Dr. Pepper! Coca-Cola unveils a new spiced Coca-Cola

February 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Kylie Jenner Channels Mom Kris With a Pixie Haircut

February 10, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The final resting place of the Martian helicopter Ingenuity is named after the “Undying Lands” in “Lord of the Rings.”

February 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
9 min read

Penn State vs. Iowa Wrestling: Live updates and scores

February 10, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Here's how to try out Apple's new AI photo editor

February 10, 2024 Len Houle