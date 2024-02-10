Amazon stock hit its highest closing level in more than two years

Amazon.com shares continued to rise on Friday, securing their highest close in more than two years.

The e-commerce giant's stock advanced 2.7% in Friday's session to end the day at $174.45. This was the best closing level since December 9, 2021, when Amazon stock fell



Amzn



It closed at $147.17, according to Dow Jones market data.

do not miss: Is Meta Now a Value Stock?

Amazon briefly overtook Alphabet Inc.



Google



Google



As the third-largest US company by market capitalization last week, although it has since fallen to fourth place. However, the recent momentum for Amazon shares has been enough to help the company maintain its place in the top four even as Nvidia Corp.



NVDA



Nibbling in his wake.

Alphabet ended Friday's session with a market cap of $1.86 trillion, while Amazon was valued at $1.81 trillion and Nvidia was valued at $1.78 trillion.

Wall Street had a mixed reaction to Big Tech's earnings this quarter, but Amazon's results were among those that were well received.

See also: Amazon says “magic words.” They spurred a $130 billion increase in market cap.

“Overall, the implications that kept a lid on AMZN shares — the e-commerce slowdown in 2021, the e-commerce slowdown and margin pressure in 2022 and the AWS slowdown in 2023 — will dissipate throughout 2024,” UBS analyst Stephen Go wrote in a note to Clients post those results.

The company has been a big driver of earnings growth for the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500, with its quarterly earnings per share rising to $1 in the fourth quarter from 3 cents a year earlier. The consumer discretionary sector is now expected to post 33% EPS growth for the fourth quarter, according to FactSet, but without Amazon, that could swing to a decline of about 1%.