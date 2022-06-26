Former NFL Star Dishes In Raiders Workout Colin Kaepernick, Saying He Heard It Was ‘A Disaster’

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Las Vegas Raiders Handled the hiring of Colin Kaepernick to support Derek Carr for the 2022 season.

Kaepernick worked with the Raiders last month, and it looked like a return to the NFL was imminent. Raiders were reportedly impressed Kaepernick arm strength And adaptation, the team considered the exercise a “positive” sign.

But Former NFL star Warren Sapp It tells a different story. Saab said in an interview with Vlad TV that he had heard that the exercise was a “disaster”.

“I heard one of the worst exercises ever. I wonder how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t come out, right? I mean, someone wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man,” Saab said Tuesday.

“We live in a world now where you can turn off a drone. It’s not like they can stop you. They won’t stop the exercise if someone has a drone in there. You don’t know who this is? I mean, what?”

The former 49er midfielder ignited a firestorm during the 2016 season By kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before matches in protest against racial and social injustice. He left the 49ers after the season and failed to sign with another team. The NFL owners were accused of cooperating to keep him out of the league, a claim he later settled with the league.

The Know Your Rights camp began to “promote the liberation and well-being of black and brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass mobilization, and the creation of new systems that advance the next generation of leaders for change.”

In recent years, he has been trying to return to the league after comparison NFL Project To auction slaves, demand the abolition of prisons and support the police movement.