Former NFL Star Dishes In Raiders Workout Colin Kaepernick, Saying He Heard It Was ‘A Disaster’

Joy Love June 26, 2022 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders Handled the hiring of Colin Kaepernick to support Derek Carr for the 2022 season.

Kaepernick worked with the Raiders last month, and it looked like a return to the NFL was imminent. Raiders were reportedly impressed Kaepernick arm strength And adaptation, the team considered the exercise a “positive” sign.

Nevada Wolfpack QB Colin Kaepernick looks to perform a play during a Wolfpack brawl at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada, August 18, 2006.
But Former NFL star Warren Sapp It tells a different story. Saab said in an interview with Vlad TV that he had heard that the exercise was a “disaster”.

“I heard one of the worst exercises ever. I wonder how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t come out, right? I mean, someone wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man,” Saab said Tuesday.

“We live in a world now where you can turn off a drone. It’s not like they can stop you. They won’t stop the exercise if someone has a drone in there. You don’t know who this is? I mean, what?”

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Warren Sapp during training for the Washington Leaders at the INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 14, 2022, in Ashburn, Virginia.

(Scott Teich/Getty Images)

RAIDERS’ Derek Carr says he could have teamed up with Colin Kaepernick if he had been signed

The former 49er midfielder ignited a firestorm during the 2016 season By kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before matches in protest against racial and social injustice. He left the 49ers after the season and failed to sign with another team. The NFL owners were accused of cooperating to keep him out of the league, a claim he later settled with the league.

The Know Your Rights camp began to “promote the liberation and well-being of black and brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass mobilization, and the creation of new systems that advance the next generation of leaders for change.”

Complimentary quarterback Colin Kaepernick has arrived for NFL scouts and media training in Riverdale, Ga. , November 16, 2019.

(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

In recent years, he has been trying to return to the league after comparison NFL Project To auction slaves, demand the abolition of prisons and support the police movement.

Ryan Gaydus is the Sports Editor at Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to [email protected]

