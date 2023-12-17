Former President Jacob Zuma has called for a vote against his own party

War has been declared on former South African President Jacob Zuma and his party, the African National Congress (ANC). During a press conference, Jacob Zuma attacked the ruling party and its leader Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing it of being in the hands of “white capitalism” and saying he does not recognize his political family. He announces that he will not campaign for the ANC or vote for the party in next year’s general election.

With our correspondent in Johannesburg, Roman hymn

Jacob Zuma He never digested being ousted from the presidency in 2018 after allegations of corruption. As a result, the ANC may have to face a new crisis as the country celebrates Reconciliation Day.

Jacob Zuma used the day to reconcile with his political family and the head of state. ” Ramaphosa’s ANC is a relay of white capitalism “,” Ramaphosa’s ANC declared war on black professionals and intellectuals ” or ” Campaigning for Ramaphosa’s ANC is a betrayal “, he declared.

Jacob Zuma has called for a vote for a new party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), named after the ANC’s former armed wing. The disgruntled ruling party has already announced that it will go to court to save the name it owns.

The inconsistency could siphon precious votes from the president’s party, which risks losing its majority in the 2024 election, for the first time.

In his thirst for revenge against President Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma is willing to weaken his own party, although he refuses to quit. He claims to be leading a rescue mission for the ANC.