December 17, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Former President Jacob Zuma has called for a vote against his own party

Former President Jacob Zuma has called for a vote against his own party

Rusty Knowles December 17, 2023 2 min read

War has been declared on former South African President Jacob Zuma and his party, the African National Congress (ANC). During a press conference, Jacob Zuma attacked the ruling party and its leader Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing it of being in the hands of “white capitalism” and saying he does not recognize his political family. He announces that he will not campaign for the ANC or vote for the party in next year’s general election.

Posted by:

1 minute

With our correspondent in Johannesburg, Roman hymn

Jacob Zuma He never digested being ousted from the presidency in 2018 after allegations of corruption. As a result, the ANC may have to face a new crisis as the country celebrates Reconciliation Day.

Jacob Zuma used the day to reconcile with his political family and the head of state. ” Ramaphosa’s ANC is a relay of white capitalism “,” Ramaphosa’s ANC declared war on black professionals and intellectuals ” or ” Campaigning for Ramaphosa’s ANC is a betrayal “, he declared.

Jacob Zuma has called for a vote for a new party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), named after the ANC’s former armed wing. The disgruntled ruling party has already announced that it will go to court to save the name it owns.

The inconsistency could siphon precious votes from the president’s party, which risks losing its majority in the 2024 election, for the first time.

In his thirst for revenge against President Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma is willing to weaken his own party, although he refuses to quit. He claims to be leading a rescue mission for the ANC.

See also  The United States has expressed concern over the launch of a 'hypersonic' missile into Chinese space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Two civilians were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a village in the Kherson region

December 16, 2023 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

When women become a political issue

December 16, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million in defamation suit

December 16, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

The cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunites

December 17, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

This tomato was lost on the International Space Station for about a year

December 17, 2023 Cheryl Riley
8 min read

Inside Eagles pushed for player-led scouting reports ahead of the matchup with the Seahawks

December 17, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Justin Wong releases his list of the best fighting games of all time

December 17, 2023 Len Houle