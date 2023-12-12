Fortnite scores epic upset in Google monopoly trial

Epic Games sued Google for anti-competitive practices and won. The jury in Epic v. Google made a quick ruling, concluding that the tech giant was operating an illegal monopoly on Android devices in the form of its Google Play storefront.

Best of the Game Awards 2023 revealed

The ruling included findings that not only had Google abused the links between its app store and billing services to harm companies like Epic Games, but that its distribution agreements with video game publishers like Activision, Ubisoft, Square Enix, and others were also monopolistic. Judge James Donato still has to decide what remedies the court will apply to correct the problems, and Google has already announced that it will appeal the result.

“Today’s ruling is a win for all app developers and consumers around the world,” Epic Games said Posted on her blog On December 12th. “It proves that Google’s App Store practices are illegal and that they abuse their monopoly to extract exorbitant fees, stifle competition, and reduce innovation.”

The ruling came after A A surprisingly crazy trial. The court case that was Thoroughly covered by The Verge, included everything from Google apparently destroying evidence to the company making secret behind-the-scenes deals with smartphone companies and game publishers. Google reportedly spent billions as part of “Project Hug” to effectively try to “bribe” Activision and others not to launch competing app stores so that it could continue to maintain full control of the Android market. The certification appears to show a concerted effort on Google’s part to prevent major gaming companies like Epic, Riot Games, and others from launching competing app stores on Android devices, with the end result of this strategy being a lucrative 30 percent flat fee on all of Google Play. Store sales.

Epic’s ruling against Google contradicts… the fortnite Manufacturer case against Applewhich she sort of won but mostly lost even as she waited to see if the Supreme Court would do so Addressed on appeal. In this case, the judge (not the jury) decided that Apple was not a monopoly, although it would not be able to prevent companies from telling users how to pay them directly instead of going through the App Store (warning Apple is still trying backing down). fortnite It is still not available on iPhone to this day except through Truly Complex Xbox cloud gaming method.

However, Epic’s victory in the Google case could have major ripple effects throughout the mobile gaming space and beyond. One big beneficiary could be Microsoft, whose $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard appears to be based on breaking up monopolies on smartphone app stores. “We have to break this duopoly of only two storefronts available in supermarkets [mobile] Platforms,” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, He said last year.

The tech giant has hinted that it may benefit from mobile traffic such as Crush candy, Call of dutyAnd Diablo Immortals To open its own game store on mobile devices. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella He said recently Giving up on the mobile phone market was one of the company’s biggest mistakes. Doing so would allow the company to collect 100 percent of revenue from lucrative in-game microtransactions and advertising deals, a market in which It dwarfs the traditional gaming console and PC markets.

European Union regulators are also putting pressure on Apple and Google To open their mobile platforms And let competitors set up shop on it. Regulations requiring this amount will take effect in 2024, and although they only apply to European countries, they could prompt other countries, such as the United States, to adopt similar requirements.

“Victory over Google!” Epic CEO Tim Sweeney He tweeted yesterday. “After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, a California jury found against the Google Play monopoly on all counts. The court’s work on remedies will begin in January. Thank you for everyone’s support and faith! fortnite!