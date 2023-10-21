How to use NameDrop in iOS 17 to exchange contacts by tapping on iPhones

Next time you’re at a networking event or dinner party, you can exchange phone numbers with a new colleague or friend by simply placing your iPhones near each other.

The feature, known as NameDrop, became available when Apple rolled out iOS 17 in September.

NameDrop is faster than reading numbers out loud or trading phones and manually entering contact information. Plus, you don’t have to worry about typing your new contact’s name wrong. It transfers directly to your phone.

Apple lets you choose what you share with someone when you use NameDrop, so you won’t accidentally reveal sensitive information you may have stored on your phone like your home address. One drawback: You can’t share your email and phone number at the same time, and you can only NameDrop once between two phones unless you delete the contact and start over.

Here’s how to try it yourself.