Street Fighter 6 adds Kane, Blanca, Dalcim and e Honda; The closed beta test is set for October 7-10

Capcom You will be hosting a closed beta test for Street Fighter 6 From October 7 to October 10 via PlayStation 5And the Xbox SeriesAnd the computer (steam), the company announced. Applications are available in Official Website.

The closed beta test will include cross-play, as well as eight playable characters and the following modes: Ranked Match, Casual Match, Battle Hub Match, Open Championship, Extreme Battle, Game Center and Training Mode.

Capcom has also released a new batch of trailers featuring the game modes World Tour, Fighting Ground and Battle Hub, new real-time commentators Kosuke Hiraiwa and Demon Kakka, and announcing the closed beta test.

Street Fighter 6 Its momentum continues with new info Knockout Kits World Tour and Battle Hub, four characters revealed, and a new Extreme Battle mode, as well as the reveal of an upcoming closed beta test. World Tour and Battle Center First, major updates for the World Tour and Battle Hub were announced, including: a trip around the world – Players will be able to create their own avatars with many customization options to reflect their personal styles and taste. As players progress through the immersive story mode, they will hone their token power through Street Fights with various NPCs and meet masters like Ryu and Chun-Li who will teach them special moves from their own repertoire. Not all residents and opponents of the World Tour will back down from the challenge, and will transition seamlessly from conversation to battle.

Battle Center – Players can transfer their custom avatars to the Battle Hub, which serves as a lobby area to find matches against other players from around the world including online tournaments. When two players are sitting in one Passage Cabinets are placed side by side throughout the Battle Hub, and they can start the match with the entire Battle Hub as their audience. Players can also visit Game Center to play Capcom classics like Street Fighter II And the Final battle. new characters The second on the bill was the introduction of four world class warriors back on the streets: ken – Organization accusations the crimeThe plot of inal Kane, a former US National Fighting Champion and former Vice President of the Masters Foundation, has forced him to give up his family and his job to go into hiding. As a legend in the Street Fighter series, Ken packs a classic action set with new additions that keep things fresh.

Blanca – Good heart conspiracy A tour guide and nature advocate, Blanka showcases his signature electric and animated thunder attacks, as well as all-new Blanka-chan bombs and the return of the Lightning Beast movement.

dulcim – A monk and yoga teacher, Dhalsim channels his familiar shooting techniques from previous games while also mastering moves like Yoga Fire, Yoga Arch, Yoga Comet, and Yoga Flame.

E Honda Itinerant sumo wrestler E.

Extreme battle mode The all-new Extreme Battle mode enters the battlefield, offering a new way to spice up matches using unconventional standards. These fast and frenetic battles are defined by new rules and tricks that make each match an experience anyone can enjoy. The rules determine the winning status of the players, while Gimmicks add a new level of fun as the sealed bull intermittently interrupts the match. Two other real-time commentators have also been revealed, Kosuke Hiraiwa (theatrical commentator) and HE Demon Kakka (color commentator). Kosuke Hiraiwa is a professional esports player known for his expertise and professionalism Street Fighter 6. HEDemon Kakka is the lead singer of Japanese metal band Seikima-II. While they will comment on your matches in Japanese, there will be subtitles for any of the 13 supported languages ​​displayed on the screen if selected. Closed beta testing Finally, closed beta testing will be held from October 7-10, 2022 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S and Steam with cross-play enabled! The closed beta test will include Ranked Match, Casual Match, Battle Hub Match, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, Game Center and Training Mode. Eight playable characters will be during the test including Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Guile, Kimberly, Juri and Ken.

Street Fighter 6 slated for release on PlayStation 5, Playstation 4and Xbox Series and PC via Steam in 2023. Read more about the game over here.

Watch the new trailers below. View a new set of screenshots in the gallery.

World Tour, Battlefield, and Trailer Battle Hub game mode

Closed beta ad for beta version

Real-time commentary feature: Kosuke Hiraiwa and HEDemon Kakka Trailer

