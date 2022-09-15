Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 gets a release date and an all-new third-person mode

After tonight’s big Call of Duty blast, we finally have a release date for the much-anticipated Warzone 2.0 — plus plenty of details on what to expect.

Warzone 2.0 is set to release on November 16, about two weeks after Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28. The pair will share the same engine, a first in the Call of Duty series that should ensure parity and a more consistent feature set – all making this feel like a new dawn for the series. Warzone 2.0 introduces the new desert map of the farm, as well as some of its own twists on the battle royale mode such as the appearance of multiple circuits in certain end-game scenarios. It will also feature a new AI faction, with powerful barricades housing loot for patrolling NPCs, and a modified Gulag system. There will also be a new sandbox mode called DMZ, and while the details remain scant, it really does look like Warzone’s Escape from Tarkov.

Here is your first look at the farm map in Warzone 2.0

Like other popular battle royale games, it will also feature a third person view – something completely new for Warzone 2.0, and an addition that will likely be the subject of some discussion. Third-person playlists will also be available in Modern Warfare 2, going back to the third-person mode that was available in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009.

The confirmation of the third person mode comes after it emerged earlier that the console versions will finally have FOV options. We’ve also got an insight into how Gunsmith 2.0 works with an improved interface and more customization options..

All of this comes as Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 starts in open beta this weekendMore details have been provided on exactly what to expect. An extensive ground war mode, with 32 vs 32 battles, will be shown on the Sariff Bay map. There will also be more intimate 6v6 matches, played in the trio of Valderas Museum, Farm 18 and Mercado Las Almas.

And finally, there was word about Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile, a new project that shares some features with its console brethren and promises cross-advance and shared social features. It is being developed by a bevy of studios including the likes of Beenox and Digital Legends, and is expected to launch on iOS and Android next year.