New leaked images claim to show Google’s Pixel Watch on the wrist

We now take a look at what a leaked Pixel Watch strapped to someone’s wrist looks like, courtesy of Reddit user tagtech414, who Previously shared the alleged photos from A Google wearable that hasn’t been announced yet (via 9to5Google). In the previous photos we could only see the computer’s small disk itself, not attached to a belt. While tagtech414 doesn’t seem to boot the device yet, it gave us a better idea of ​​what it might be like wearing it.

to me Post on Reddit from tagtechThe strap is “kind of a pain when you attach it the first time,” but the connection is strong when it’s there. Based on the images and tagtech’s description of the strap as “soft silicone with good flexibility and doesn’t seem to show fingerprints/oil too bad,” it looks similar to the Apple Watch sport band, except a bit narrower. The Redditor says Google’s scope is 20mm wide, compared to at least 22mm for the Apple version. Seems wise, it’s almost identical to the strap on Fitbit Charge 5 (which it also shares the sensor layout with), except that it has a metal nubbin instead of plastic, and there’s no embossed Fitbit logo.

TagTech also raves about how comfortable the watch is, saying it “feels like it’s not there,” noting that “the crown doesn’t sink into the back of my hand when I bend my wrist back or type.”

If you want to see more pictures, they’ve been posted The entire Imgur gallery Watch and strap are shown from different angles.

While it’s very likely that this is a legitimate Pixel Watch (it’s the spitting image of previous leaks and versions), tagtech414’s story about how it turned out is still pretty weird. The Redditor claims that a friend found the device at a bar and gave it to them. Why were there no pictures of the watch that was originally worn? The bracelet and watch were “packed separately,” and the “friend forgot to bring them,” tagtech414 claimed in the AMA.