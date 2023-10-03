Founder of China Evergrande: The Rise and Fall of Hui Ka Yan

Hui Ka Yan founded the Chinese real estate giant China Evergrande. His promise to transform rural villages into megacities with middle-class amenities made him one of the richest people in China. He met with officials at the highest levels of government, and they celebrated the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party in 2021 in Tiananmen Square.

Now he is being investigated by the authorities on suspicion of criminal behavior.

Mr. Hui’s life story, from poor village boy to real estate tycoon, once made him a symbol of the great promise of China’s economic renaissance. Buyers flocked to buy Evergrande apartments in hundreds of cities across China, often years before the buildings were finished. At its peak, the company reported bumper sales as home prices skyrocketed.

Signs of trouble for Mr. Hui’s company emerged in 2020. China’s vibrant real estate market began to slow after a campaign by the country’s top leader, Xi Jinping, to slow its growth. Mr. Xi’s response to the Covid pandemic, by ordering lockdowns across the country, has reduced real estate spending and begun to spook potential homebuyers. In 2021, Evergrande defaulted on payments to some creditors. Its debts accumulated.