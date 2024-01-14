Frederick X is crowned King of Denmark after Queen Margaret II abdicates

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's prime minister announced Frederick X as king on Sunday after his mother, Queen Margaret II, formally signed her abdication, with huge crowds turning out to rejoice as the throne passed from a beloved monarch to her famous son.

Margaret, 83, is the first Danish queen to voluntarily abdicate the throne in nearly 900 years. Several thousand people gathered outside the palace where the royal succession process took place, amid a joyful atmosphere as the northern country witnessed its first royal succession in more than half a century, a succession that was not due to the death of a king.

Dressed in a purple outfit, Margaret signed her abdication during a meeting with the Danish Cabinet at Christiansborg Palace, a massive complex in Copenhagen that has been the seat of Danish power for centuries. It now houses the royal reception rooms and royal stables, as well as the Danish Parliament, the Prime Minister's Office and the Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen then declared Frederik king from the palace balcony before several thousand subjects of a kingdom where the trappings of monarchy are mostly symbolic in today's modern age of constitutional democracy.

Frederiksen read the proclamation three times, which is tradition, as Frederiksen stood beside her in a ceremonial military uniform adorned with medals. Then join him on the new balcony, Australian-born Queen Mary The couple's four children, and the audience spontaneously sang the national anthem.

“I hope to become a unified king of tomorrow,” Frederick said. “It's a job I've done my whole life.”

It is customary for each new king to adopt a royal motto as a guideline for his rule, and Frederick's motto is: “United, committed, for the Kingdom of Denmark.”

“I want to regain the trust I met,” the new king said. “I need the trust of my beloved wife, of you and of someone greater than us.”

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark signs her abdication announcement at the Council of State at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Sunday, January 14, 2024. Queen Margrethe II signs her historic abdication. It is a move that paves the way for her son, Frederick X, to become king immediately. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Then Frederick kissed Mary, who was wearing a white dress, and another huge cheer went up from the audience.

They then left Christianborg Palace in a horse-drawn carriage when the church bells rang, and headed to their residence in Amalienborg, where they appeared again before a large crowd of people cheering and waving the country's flag with a white cross on a red background.

Frederick, who was visibly moved, placed both hands on his heart in a gesture of thanks.

The abdication document was presented earlier to Margaret while she was sitting at a huge table covered with a red cloth, around which sat members of the royal family and members of the Danish government. Frederick sat next to her.

King Frederik (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Marie travel from Amalienborg Castle to Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Sunday, January 14, 2024. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark takes the crown on Sunday from his mother, Queen Margrethe II, who broke with centuries of Danish royal tradition and is retiring after reigning. It lasted 52 years. (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

After signing it, Margaret stood up and motioned for Frederick to take her place. “May God protect the king,” she said as she left the room.

The abdication leaves Denmark with two queens: Margaret retains her title, while Frederick retains his The wife becomes Queen Mary. Christian, the eldest son of Frederick and Mary, aged 18, became crown prince and heir to the throne.

Citing health issues, Margaret Announced on New Year's Eve That she would step down, astonishing a nation that had expected her to live out her days on the throne, as she was Traditions In the Danish monarchy. Margaret underwent major surgery Back surgery Last February and he did not return to work until April.

Even the Prime Minister was not aware of the Queen's intentions until just before the announcement. The Berlingske newspaper, citing the Royal Palace, wrote that Margaret informed Frederick and his younger brother Joachim only three days ago.

People from all over Denmark gathered outside Parliament, with many busy streets decorated with red and white Danish flags. Many shops hung pictures of Margaret and Frederik, while city buses were decorated with smaller Danish flags as is customary during royal occasions. Many others across the kingdom of nearly 6 million people followed the live television broadcast of this historic event.

The Royal Guard's music band paraded daily through Copenhagen city centre, but wore red jackets, rather than the usual black jackets, to mark major events.

Wearing a replica of a royal robe and wearing a jeweled purple crown on his head, Copenhagen resident Rene Jensen said he expected Frederik “to be king of the nation, representing us everywhere.”

The last time a Danish king resigned voluntarily was in 1146, when King Erik III Lamm stepped down to enter a monastery. Margaret abdicated the throne on the same day in January that she ascended the throne after the death of her father, King Frederick IX, on January 14, 1972.

The origins of Denmark's monarchy go back to the ancient Viking king Gorm in the 10th century, making it the oldest in Europe and one of the oldest in the world.

Australians also took to the streets of Copenhagen to celebrate the crowning of one of their own queens.

A spectator waves Australian flags as they wait for the arrival of Danish royals outside Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, January 14, 2024. Queen Margrethe II will become the first queen of Denmark to abdicate in nearly 900 years when she hands the throne to her son, who will be crowned King Frederik. . (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) A portrait of Danish Queen Margrethe appears in the window of a candy shop in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark takes the crown on Sunday from his mother, Queen Margrethe II, who broke with centuries of Danish royal tradition and retired after a 52-year reign. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

“I think it's good that she's not royal and has a normal Australian background. We can relate more to that, because she's from a middle-class background, and so are we,” said Jodi Langtry, who made the long trip from Brisbane with her daughter to watch the royal event.

A poll – commissioned by Danish public broadcaster DR – published on Friday showed that 79% of 1,037 people surveyed by pollster Epinion said they thought Frederik was ready to take over, and 83% said they thought his wife Marie was ready to take over the presidency. queen. DR said the poll's margin of error was 3 percentage points.

___

Alexander Fortula contributed to this report.