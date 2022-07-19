A high school in Fukuoka Prefecture in Kurumi, Japan, has punished a student with three days of “separate room education” and a reflective essay after discovering she had pulled out her eyebrows.

The public school conducted an inspection in April to assess students’ compliance with the school’s rules for hairdressing and dying. However, there was a 14-year-old student Because there is a violation To pluck the edge of her eyebrows for an elegant look.

The school punished her with “besshitu toko,” a form of discipline in which students are forced to do their homework in a separate classroom. She was also asked to write a reflective essay.

The school’s director of education, Miki Hata, defended the decision and claimed that plucking eyebrows could cause a distraction from school work.

“I think the school may be concerned that children, of a growing age, may be distracted by focusing excessively on their eyebrows and hairstyles, neglecting essential aspects of their education and lifestyles,” Mickey said. Abima Times.

Kurumi City Council member Mutsumi Kaneko, 61, argued that the rule lacked “reason” and that the punishment was too severe.

“What’s wrong with her to take care of her eyebrows? By not letting her study in her regular class, and making her study in a separate room, did they think that would make her eyebrows grow back? Mutsumi told Abima Times that the eyebrow rule for this school is beyond the bounds of logic.”

A lawyer familiar with school regulations believes that the school may deprive students of their liberty.

“I think teachers should not misunderstand that they are doing this for the sake of their students, but they should be aware that it atrophies students and deprives them of their freedom,” the lawyer said.

Starting from April 1, the Tokyo metropolitan government began Implement five changes to the dress code in about 200 schools. Some of these changes include removing the longstanding rule that students are not allowed to dye their hair or wear a “two-block” hairstyle. Underwear color control rules and penalties in the “form of house arrest” will also be dropped.

