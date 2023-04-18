Ganon vs.Ganondorf – Legend of Zelda villain’s name explained

Ganondorf, the King of Evil and the newly anointed Hunk, will be back there The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears. The villain last appeared in a game nearly 17 years ago, in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. Now, he’s reborn – more hydrated than ever – and ready to take on Link and his friends in the future Breath of the Wild sequel.

However, his return raises general questions about his character. those who played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild He might correctly point out that Ganon appears as the final boss of the game, much like Calamity Ganon and Dark Beast Ganon. However, Ganon is not (quite) the same as Ganondorf – so this is the difference between the two terms, explained.

What is the difference between Ganon and Ganondorf?

It’s very simple: Ganon is used to refer to the villain’s monster form and Ganondorf is used to refer to his human form Gerudo. That’s it!

The distinction between the two is confirmed in The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Janondorf entry. The book discusses the first time we see Ganon’s form from Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The book says, “In battle with Link for the other two pieces, Ganondorf tested the limits of his Triforce and transformed into a demon in the form of the Dark Beast, Ganon.”

Throughout the history of the franchise, Ganondorf has had many forms as Ganon. His transformation often appears as a boar-like monster, and generally has a bestial quality. Some games depict both Ganon and Ganondorf, while others have only one form. (in Breath of the Wildwe only see Ganon.) They’re the same – so let’s just hope it’s Ganon’s shape Kingdom Tears Hot as his new human form.

