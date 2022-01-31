Germany: Two police officers were shot dead during a traffic check and the killers fled

Essential

Two German police officers were shot dead during a traffic raid on Monday, January 31. The city of Kaiser Slattern has announced that they have launched an extensive search for the killers in the southwestern part of the country. Flow.

Two officers, a man and a woman, were shot dead during a routine search at 4:20 a.m. Monday near the town of Kusel, not far from Kaiserslautern in the regional state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Police officers aged 24 and 29

Police said they were unaware of the killers’ motives and asked motorists not to pick up hitchhikers. Police said on Twitter that the search had been extended to the neighboring state of Charland, not far from the French border. “No details have been established about the criminals or the vehicle used to escape,” Kaiserslautern police said, adding that they did not know in which direction the killers fled.

Authorities, aged 24 and 29, said they sent a radio message shortly before they were killed, according to the Built newspaper’s website, that the suspicious vehicle had died in the trunk.