January 31, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Germany: Two police officers were shot dead during a traffic check and the killers fled

Rusty Knowles January 31, 2022 1 min read

Essential
Two German policemen were shot dead Monday during a raid on a road near the town of Kெல்zel. The killers are still in hiding.

Two German police officers were shot dead during a traffic raid on Monday, January 31. The city of Kaiser Slattern has announced that they have launched an extensive search for the killers in the southwestern part of the country. Flow.

Two officers, a man and a woman, were shot dead during a routine search at 4:20 a.m. Monday near the town of Kusel, not far from Kaiserslautern in the regional state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Police officers aged 24 and 29

Police said they were unaware of the killers’ motives and asked motorists not to pick up hitchhikers. Police said on Twitter that the search had been extended to the neighboring state of Charland, not far from the French border. “No details have been established about the criminals or the vehicle used to escape,” Kaiserslautern police said, adding that they did not know in which direction the killers fled.

Authorities, aged 24 and 29, said they sent a radio message shortly before they were killed, according to the Built newspaper’s website, that the suspicious vehicle had died in the trunk.

See also  The 4 soldiers killed in the attack were blamed on the jihadists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The first socialist minister, Antonio Costa, objected to the major absolue

January 31, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

At a meeting in Texas, Trump plans to apologize to Capitol attackers

January 30, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Unusually cold in New Delhi

January 30, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

1 min read

Germany: Two police officers were shot dead during a traffic check and the killers fled

January 31, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

The first socialist minister, Antonio Costa, objected to the major absolue

January 31, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

At a meeting in Texas, Trump plans to apologize to Capitol attackers

January 30, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Unusually cold in New Delhi

January 30, 2022 Rusty Knowles