Google Authenticator now syncs your 2FA codes, and gets a new code

Google Processing finally Big hole in the implementation of the 2FA (Two Factor Authentication) code by adding sync capabilities, with Google Authenticator also getting a new code on Android and iOS today. This will make “one-time tokens more durable by storing them securely in users’ Google Account”.

The app dates back to 2010 and gets a few updates. Google is specifically adding “the ability to securely back up one-time codes (also known as one-time passwords or one-time passwords) to your Google Account.”

This change means that users are better protected from lockouts and that services can rely on users retaining access, which increases convenience and security.

This was a “key piece of the feedback”, especially when setting up new or lost devices: “Since Authenticator single-use tokens were only stored on one device, the loss of that device meant that users lost their ability to log in to any service that was Set up two-factor authentication on them using the Authenticator.”

You can continue to use Authenticator without the Google Account/sync capabilities.

The new icon is in the four Google colors with triangles forming the star symbol. It replaces the old circular symbol with a “G” meant to evoke a vault. There are also some tweaks to the app’s design, but it’s not Material 3 yet on Android.

This update joins the built-in Google Password Manager in Android and Chrome, which is becoming more straightforward, as well as the company’s work on passkeys to eventually replace usernames and passwords.

The Google Authenticator sync update and the new logo are still running android (version 6.0) and iOS (Version 4.0, App Store changelog below). After installing the new version, there will be a setup process.