Google is rolling out Wear OS 4 to the original Pixel watch

Google is bringing Wear OS 4 to the first Pixel Watch. in Announcement on TuesdayGoogle says the update will start rolling out today and will continue “over the coming weeks” depending on your carrier and device.

The Wear OS 4 update will bring several new features to the Pixel Watch, including the Google Calendar app, better accessibility features, improved notifications, and a new Security Check feature that will ask you to confirm if you’re safe after a set period of time. If you don’t respond, the watch will automatically notify your emergency contacts.

Wear OS 4 also introduces the ability to transfer your Pixel Watch data to a new phone without a factory reset, as well as a way to back up your data and settings from your Pixel Watch when you’re ready to upgrade to a new phone.

However, one Wear OS 4 feature that Google didn’t mention in its announcement is Security Beacon, which is available with the Pixel Watch 2 through a Fitbit Premium subscription. This feature allows you to connect your Pixel Watch to an LTE network to enable emergency features even if you don’t have a carrier plan. It doesn’t look like the original Pixel Watch will support the security beacon, as Google didn’t list it as a compatible feature On its support page.

Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 2 at a price of $349.99 during a product launch event earlier this month, introducing a new processor, more sensors, and better battery life compared to its predecessor. The Pixel Watch 2 also charges faster than the original Watch, which now has a slower estimated charging speed than before, after a firmware update.

