October 17, 2023

Xbox Game Pass is losing Persona 5 Royal and four other games soon

Len Houle October 17, 2023 2 min read
It’s that sad time again, people. Microsoft has announced that five games will be leaving Game Pass soon. Persona 5 Royal, Signalis, Kill It With Fire, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, and Gunfire Reborn will all leave Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on October 31.

Xbox Game Pass takes a hit this month with the excellent Persona 5 Royal. If you haven’t played this game yet (be sure to; it’s a great game), just keep in mind that you’ll need about 120 hours to complete it. Both Gunfire Reborn and Solasta: Crown of the Magister appear to be difficult to complete, with their menus likely taking between 60 and 80 hours to complete. However, we do have a walkthrough for Solasta: Crown of the Magister, if you need help with the turn-based RPG.

For those with less time, Signalis can be completed in around 12 hours, although if you play the game through PC Game Pass, players have found a way to unlock all of the survival horror game’s achievements in under an hour – check out Signalis’s walkthrough to learn more about that. Finally, we move on to the creepy action game Kill It With Fire, which takes about five hours to complete. If you need to tick this option off your list, we have a Kill It With Fire guide that will help you.

Microsoft also announced that there are seven games coming to Game Pass over the next two weeks, including Dead Space for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

