Google Pixel tablet prototype and speaker base leaks [Gallery]

In what is no longer a surprising occurrence for unreleased Google devices, the Pixel Tablet and Its charging base Featured on Facebook Marketplace.

With the screen on (via ShrimpApplePro on Twitter), we see the tablet-optimized Pixel Launcher home screen previously shared by Google and the wallpaper that goes with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s “Feathers” collection.

Since the device has just been set up, at a quick glance we can see the default app arrangement. Next to the search bar are Gmail, Chrome, YouTube, and Photos, while the last two slots are suggestions, including Messages. The next row is Camera, Maps, and Play Store on the right.

On the program’s front, there’s a look at the two-pane Settings app for large screens. This is the 256GB variant of the Pixel Tablet, while the estimated battery life is just under 16 hours at 70%.

Meanwhile, we get a better look at the Pixel Tablet’s Charging Speaker Dock with this leak, and it looks exactly like the Nest Hub Max with a rectangular power adapter. It could be the same 30W unit that ships with a larger Google Smart Display, while a barrel connector is also used.

There’s a rear shot of the Pixel tablet attached to the dock where you can more or less see the USB-C port on the left edge flanked by the speaker clips. The edges of the screen are black and the body is a similarly dark color, though the images are too blurry to see.

Back in OctoberGoogle said its nano-ceramic coating, which attempts to mimic the texture of porcelain, will be available in a range of colours.

Updating…

More on the Pixel tablet:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: