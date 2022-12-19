Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series coming to PS4, Switch in spring 2023

Square Enix will be released Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series Playstation 4 And the converts In the spring of 2023, the company announce.

Final Fantasy IAnd the Final Fantasy IIAnd the Final Fantasy IIIAnd the Final Fantasy IVAnd the Final Fantasy VAnd the Final Fantasy VI It will be available individually or together as a package. standard andFinal Fantasy The “35th Anniversary Edition” physical editions will also be available on the day and date with the digital launch, exclusively via Square Enix Store. Quantities for both will be limited.

Get the details below.

Quantities are limited, so order now to avoid missing out.

Quantities will be very limited, so be sure to pre-order before they sell out.

The Pixel Remaster Versions of the first six Final Fantasy The games are currently only available for PC, iOS and Android. Final Fantasy IAnd the Final Fantasy IIAnd the Final Fantasy III Launched on July 28, 2021, followed by Final Fantasy IV On September 8, 2021, Final Fantasy V On November 10, 2021 and Final Fantasy VI On February 23, 2022.

The first-generation iPhone SE still runs the latest iOS — and that's fine

See also The first-generation iPhone SE still runs the latest iOS — and that's fine

Here’s an overview of each game, via Square Enix:

Final Fantasy

This is the ridiculously named game that started it all. You take control of the Warriors of Light, on a journey to defeat four demons and restore peace to the world.

A lot of the elements of the series we’ve come to know and love make their debut here in this very first entry: a massive world filled with mystery, some iconic monster designs and that groovy soundtrack.

Final Fantasy II

The second game in the series introduces a new world, new characters, and something that would become a trademark of the series: innovation.

The story focuses on the conflict between the hostile Empire of Palamecia and the resistance of the rebels. A small group of heroes is all that stands between the world and ruin.

Final Fantasy II It shows developers’ willingness to push their boundaries and try new things. For example, rather than sticking to the predictable, the game features a mastery system where characters increase in skill with weapons and abilities the more they are used.

Fun fact: that is Final Fantasy The game that introduced the world to chocobos! Now that’s a legacy.

Final Fantasy III

When darkness falls and takes away the land’s light, four young heroes are chosen by the crystals to set out on an exciting journey across a vast and hostile land.

This critically acclaimed entry in the series was created with a flexible career system, which allows characters to change roles in combat at any time. Many of the most famous items Final Fantasy It started here too – for example, it was the first to introduce invocations, including mainstays of the Bahamut and Shiva series!

Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy IV He delivers one of the richest and most powerful stories in the series. It’s packed with characters and scenarios that fans still love to this day.

It centers on the Black Knight Cecil, who finds himself stripped of his position and rank when he questions his king’s increasingly pesky orders. When he is sent on a simple delivery mission with his friend Kain, the horrific events that follow send him and a group of allies on an amazing journey of betrayal, love and redemption.

This is the first game to feature the Active Time Battle (ATB) system, which combines turn-based and real-time elements to create fast-paced, strategic combat.

Final Fantasy V

Scientist Final Fantasy V It is on the brink of destruction because the elemental crystals that bring life and prosperity to the lands have lost their power.

The only hope lies with four heroes: Bartz, Princess Lena of the castle, the pirate Knight and the mysterious Gallov. Spurred by fate together, they set out on a mission to save the planet itself.

as well as improving the ATB system, Final Fantasy V Significantly expands your strategic choices through a greatly expanded job system, which allows you to customize your characters with 22 different jobs.

Final Fantasy VI

Final Fantasy VI It is a game loved by fans and critics alike.

Thanks in part to its amazing location and story. It is set in a land where magic has disappeared, and humanity has instead turned to iron, gunpowder, steam, and other technologies.

In fact, it would be more accurate to say that magic is mostly gone – the young woman who was enslaved by the evil empire still wields power. When you come across a powerful ancient being called an esper, a chain of events begins that will have dire consequences.