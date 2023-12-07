Google stock after the company announced its Gemini AI model

Google shares jumped on Thursday, a day after the company announced its latest artificial intelligence model called Gemini.

Google executives said Gemini outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, but the company did not share how it compares to OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4.

Analysts are encouraged by Google’s progress in artificial intelligence, but questions remain about how the company will monetize the technology in the long term.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, talks about artificial intelligence during the Bruegel Research Conference in Brussels, Belgium, on January 20, 2020. Eve Hermann | Reuters

Google shares rose more than 5% on Thursday, a day after the company announced its latest AI model called Gemini that will compete with OpenAI, Microsoft and Meta products. The stock is headed for its best day since August 29th. Wells Fargo's trading desk said the announcement "should be enough to calm the 'where's GOOG on AI' chatter" and that Gemini "clearly triggers a pre-MKT bid to GOOGL this morning as sell side notes were positive." But Wells Fargo's trading desk also said the big question is what Google's monetization of Gemini looks like. "In short, I would sum up GOOG as proving that they still have some influence." Alphabet has been pressured by concerns about Google's artificial intelligence capabilities this year, so a "well-branded" competitive model could have positives for consumer search activity and enterprise cloud sales, analysts at Bank of America said on Wednesday. "We believe Google has strong AI capabilities, and data suggesting Google has best-in-class, proprietary AI capabilities could be positive for stocks in 1H24," the analysts wrote in a note.