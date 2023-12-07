Geoff Keighley reminds everyone to get their votes in for the Game Awards

participation in Nintendo Live on

We’re very close to The Game Awards now and although show creator and host Geoff Keighley is an incredibly busy man, he took some time out of his busy schedule to share an update on how everything is going.

In his latest video (shared via X), he can be seen standing on the actual set of this year’s Game Awards. He says it will be a “very special show” that will be streamed across all platforms including YouTube and Twitch. You’ll also be able to listen here on Nintendo Life.

Jeff goes on to mention how a lot of the games haven’t been teased yet, mostly because there’s a lot of “brand new stuff” to be revealed, and his team is hoping there won’t be too many leaks so they can surprise viewers.

“Believe me, we’ve got some great stuff, we’ve got a lot of world premieres, we’ve got a lot of announcements, we’ve got some amazing musical performances… Of course, we’ve got other surprises in there” On the musical front, we’ve got some great presenters joining us, and we’ve got surprises in there also. “I think it will be a fun night to celebrate our love of video games.”

Jeff also issued a reminder about voting, asking fans to vote in the remaining hours while they still can. To participate in this process, you will need to log in to The official website of The Game Awards.

“Of course, the awards are a big part of the show and you should vote today because voting closes at 6pm PT, so you have about 6 hours to get all your votes in for all of our main categories, and also the Players’ Voice award is a 100% fan-voted award, and five Nominees in this category, please vote for it too, we will announce the winner tomorrow in this category.

On the Nintendo front, there are several nominated games including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Switch. You can find out where and when to watch The Game Awards in our complete guide.