Google Pixel cameras will finally de-clutter your Zoomy pets

today Google’s big Gemini AI announcement It was bound to suck all the air out of any further big Pixel product updates. However, amidst all Speaking of native AI on the Pixel 8 ProsGoogle is also declining significantly Feature-rich Android 14 update For Pixel cameras that the company claims will enhance your videos while finally allowing users to enhance those blurry photos of their furry companions.

There are quite a few new camera options for those with the latest Pixel devices. Photo Unblur was first released on the Pixel 7 As an upgrade to the Face Unblur that was introduced with the Pixel 6. It basically sharpens images in a way that is supposed to avoid the unnecessary graininess of other sharpening tools found in programs like Photoshop. The only problem was that it didn’t work on animals, so your more impulsive pets who are prone to straying out of the camera’s focus will stay that way without manual adjustment. Now, you should be able to pick out and sharpen your pet photos without a lot of fuss Pixel tablet And all Pixel 6 phones or later.

There are a few other AI-powered upgrades that are coming exclusively to Pixel 8 Pro. One of them is the “Video Boost” feature that automatically readjusts images’ color, lighting, and grain. It doesn’t happen on the phone but through the cloud, but the results can still be accessed on the device. Likewise, the pixel And 8 pro Now supports Timelapse video with Night Sight. You’ll need to give your phone a solid surface to stand on, but Google said the feature should capture multiple high-quality shots without blurring.

Google’s “Video Boost” feature automatically adjusts lighting and clarity via the cloud. GIF : Google

Those devices running Android 14 will also have access to a “Clean” mode that gives users access to a simple brush tool used to remove wrinkles or stains from scanned documents.

Perhaps the most exciting hardware feature coming to the Pixel 6 or later phones is the long-awaited ability to turn your phone’s camera into a dedicated webcam. Google said this should be as simple as connecting your phone to a laptop or desktop via USB (although it will only work with UVC-enabled computers). This feature has It’s been on the agenda for a few months now Through the Android 14 beta. The camera bar should appear as a notification on the phone that takes users to a somewhat limited camera UI.

It’s a feature that already exists through the iPhone 15 and Mac’s tethering capabilities. Likewise, Microsoft may soon drop features similar to Allow Android phones to link to Windows devices through Microsoft Link.

As the last Android 14 patch before the end of the year, there are a surprising number of quality of life updates alongside feature drops. now, Google Pixel Fold It can force any application to run in full screen mode, even those that normally refuse to do so, such as Instagram. Fold will now also preview photos on the external display while you capture them on the internal display. We already have it with devices like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5So it’s good to see the feature making its way to Google’s first foldable phone.

Several small but welcome changes to the Pixel ecosystem include spatial audio support on the Pixel Tablet and a dialer display (to help answer calls for you) on the Pixel Watch. Additionally, Pixel 6 or later phones should now suggest contextual replies within the call screen. There’s also a brand new widget that combines time and weather into one. All these little updates add up, proving once again this holiday season that – sometimes – the little things are the most important.