Google's Pixel 8 phones now come in a new mint color

Google wasn't entirely subtle in its teaser earlier this week, and now the company has confirmed that it will launch both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in a new mint green color. The newer color option is a bit muted compared to the 8 Pro's 'bay' blue. But if you're a fan of the smaller, regular Pixel 8, this is your first chance to get a color beyond the very safe black, hazelnut, and rose gold options that have been available since the phone shipped back in October.

For both phones, Mint is only available with the base storage capacity of 128GB. If you need more than that, stick with the original colors. Google sent me a sample of the 8 Pro, and the booklet in the box describes Mint as “inspired by the vibrant color you find in nature” and “a luminous color that invites the mind into a state of invigorating calm.” Yes, there's more. It's “a color that's equal parts bold, focused, and optimistic for a fresh new year and a newer version of you.” Right. Whatever you say, Google Design Team.

Seeing this in person, bold is not exactly the word that comes to mind. In most indoor lighting, mint can appear almost white. Hit it with some natural light, and the color will pop a little more. It's delicious, but if you're hoping for a saturated seafoam green finish, this isn't it. At the very least, it gives buyers more options, as the two Pixel 8 models are now available in four different colors. I'll be curious to see if the glossy glass on the smaller 8 makes the mint appear a bit more than it does on the matte 8 Pro. See also China's Huawei prepares to beat US ban by returning 5G phones - research firms

Personally, blue is still my favorite because It's the hottest of the lot – something sorely lacking in a lot of 'pro' smartphones these days. But if you prefer an option that's less impactful on your face, mint might be just the thing. Most phones inevitably find their way into cases, anyway. (Google You've already got your mint covered there.)

Google's Pixel 8 Pro in porcelain (left), with the new mint color (right).

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be available exclusively from the Google Store — carriers and retailers won't get them — and you can also buy either phone through Google Fi. Customers in the US will be able to purchase the new color starting January 25th. In addition to launching the new color, Google is also detailing the latest features dropped for its Pixel devices, which you can read more about here. Meanwhile, leaks for this year's Google phones have already begun.

Photography by Chris Welsh/The Verge

