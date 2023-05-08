GoT Spinoff The Hedge Knight Shuts Down Writers Room – Deadline

HBO

George RR Martin expresses his full support for the Writers’ Guild and the ongoing strike. in blog postthe game of thrones The creator revealed the “Writers’ Room Owns spin off Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Night of the Hedge It was closed for the duration.”

Martin prefaced his blog post with the words, “The strike is on,” and then went on to relay his thoughts on stopping work. He wrote, “Nobody wanted this—no writer has an iota of sense, anyway—but producers, studios, networks, and broadcast networks gave us no choice.” The union negotiated until the May 1 deadline, but tango requires two. In the final hours of May 1, the Writers Guild of America declared a strike. Work began on May 2. There are pickets in front of every studio plaza and sound stage in Los Angeles, and many From other cities too. You get used to them. I expect they will stay there for a long time.”

“I’m not in L.A., so I can’t walk into the picket line like I did in 1988, but I want to go on the record with my full, complete, and unequivocal support for my union,” he repeated.

Martin also referred to the status of his other shows, including the second season of Dark winds which wrapped production several months ago and is expected to premiere this summer on AMC. He added that no decision on the third season would be taken until after the strike. Dragon house Production continues for its second season in London and Wales. The scripts for the second season’s eight episodes were completed months ago, long before the strike began. Each episode went through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, addressing HBO’s notes, my notes, budgetary concerns, etc. No more revisions. “, books.

hedge knight The prequel series is based on a series of novels centering around a future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard named Sir Duncan the Tall and his squire known as Egg.

Official discourse: a century before the events game of thrones, two unlikely heroes roam Westeros…a naive but brave young knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his little box Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the last dragon has not gone out of living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous feats all await these unlikely and incomparable friends.

the game of thrones A prequel series written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker. Dragon house Co-creator/Executive Producer/Showrunner Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also direct production.