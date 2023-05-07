Kate and Charlotte’s royal twinning moment at coronation // A look back

Royal twins Kate and Charlotte at the coronation ceremony

On a day full of Symbolism and symmetry One moment stood out: Princess Catherine of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in matching silver headpieces.

Presence coronation From her grandfather, King Charles III, Charlotte wore a miniature version of her mother’s tiara – a lavish silver bullion headpiece in the shape of a laurel designed by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

While princesses in the past have opted for tiaras, so… The dress to be worn For Coronation Saturday it was meant to be more pared down for the guests.

The Wells family greets the audience from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. credit: Leon Neal/Pool/AP

Kate and Charlotte’s delicate, floral design, adorned with crystal flowers, gave a nod to King Charles’ long-standing commitment to protecting the natural environment. Kate was also wearing a pair of pearl and diamond stud earrings, which once belonged to Princess Diana.

The two princesses also wore matching ivory silk dresses with embroidered roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks motifs, symbolizing the four countries of the United Kingdom – also by Alexander McQueen.

The respected British fashion designer is Wells’ favourite. Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen since 2010, created Kate’s gorgeous wedding dress in 2011.

Princess Charlotte in a government car before the coronation. credit: Stuart C Wilson / Getty Images

For the coronation, Kate’s dress was mostly draped in traditional regalia—the red, white, and shimmering blue of the Union Jack flag.

But Charlotte’s dress was on display throughout the party at which she sat with her younger brother, Prince Louis

