Kate and Charlotte’s royal twinning moment at coronation // A look back

Royal twins Kate and Charlotte at the coronation ceremony
The Wells family greets the audience from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. credit: Leon Neal/Pool/AP
Kate and Charlotte’s delicate, floral design, adorned with crystal flowers, gave a nod to King Charles’ long-standing commitment to protecting the natural environment. Kate was also wearing a pair of pearl and diamond stud earrings, which once belonged to Princess Diana.
The two princesses also wore matching ivory silk dresses with embroidered roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks motifs, symbolizing the four countries of the United Kingdom – also by Alexander McQueen.
The respected British fashion designer is Wells’ favourite. Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen since 2010, created Kate’s gorgeous wedding dress in 2011.
Princess Charlotte in a government car before the coronation. credit: Stuart C Wilson / Getty Images
For the coronation, Kate’s dress was mostly draped in traditional regalia—the red, white, and shimmering blue of the Union Jack flag.
