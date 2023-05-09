It was reported that WWE intervened in a vocal reaction to the Cody Rhodes/Brock Lesnar clip on Raw

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Choose a fight Confirmed that WWE did a great audio gush during Brock Lesnar’s segment with Cody Rhodes on “WWE Raw,” and it wasn’t just people online who didn’t think it was necessary.

Viewers at home were subjected to a piped chorus of boos that ended up being so distracting that the promo Lesnar was cutting became hard to hear. However, that doesn’t seem to be how the live audience reacted, as can be seen in the clip below with fans posing on camera. WWE has been moving audio lately in an effort to add more drama and story to storylines and matches, but this detracts from the clip even further, making the reaction look deceptive.

The hype was so over the top that many fans took to social media to mention it. The boos were a constant throughout the entire segment which was an instant red flag for them, and there are people within WWE who echoed their feeling that fake crowd noise was unnecessary.

“The Beast Incarnate’s” surprise appearance on the show cost him his chance to become the new World Heavyweight Champion as he wanted revenge for Rhodes busting him and beat him at Backlash. Lesnar ended up F5’ing the “American Nightmare” through the announce table before challenging him to a fight at the upcoming Night Of Champions live event. Later in the evening Rhodes accepted this challenge, making the match official for the Saudi bid but it remains to be seen if any stipulations will be added.