First Reactions from the Premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

Disney the little Mermaid The live-action remake premiered to a general audience first, and feedback from the premiere will be released on Monday. The feature will hit theaters on May 26 and tells the story of a mermaid who decides to join the human world.

the little Mermaid It stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. The film also featured Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Ursula.

Rob Marshall directed the remake of the 1989 Disney animated classic. Alan Menken is back to update his score and write a new song with lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Four new songs have also been added to the film.

Remakes have been a profitable business for Disney, along with beauty and the beast (2017), Aladdin (2019) and the king lion (2019) surpassed $1 billion worldwide. She also has snow white, Starring Rachel Ziegler, it is scheduled to premiere in March 2024. Lilo and Stitch It is currently filming, while director Barry Jenkins is in development the king lion prefix, Mephsa: The Lion King.

See reaction below.

See more #the little Mermaid is a live-action remake that preserves the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a star-perfect performance from Halle Bailey – she was born to be on the big screen, which is why this new show is worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/Tcewp2L4MY Zoe Rose Bryant May 9, 2023

See more Disney #the little Mermaid It is definitely one of the best live-action adaptations out there. Halle Bailey pours incredible emotion into Ariel and had goosebumps watching her, while Melissa McCarthy’s Sebastian steals Ursula and David Diggs scenes all day long. pic.twitter.com/DHhIkbIj8s – Eric Davis (@ErikDavis) May 9, 2023

See more #the little Mermaid: charming, but incredibly spotty. Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem put their hearts and souls into a movie that can’t escape the legacy of animation. Better when it leans toward campy madness, but limits its fantasy elements for no reason. pic.twitter.com/c7Bt2BO5rq – Courtney Howard (Lulamaybelle) May 9, 2023

See more It’s a simple fact. Are you excited for #the little Mermaid? You will like it. It’s exactly what you think it is. Are you skeptical and worried about it? This is also true. It looks weird and disjointed. Billy is great, McCarthy’s grammar, the songs work but feel superfluous. pic.twitter.com/n4qp7MsVFH – Germain Lussier May 9, 2023

See more Likeable, but different #the little Mermaid It doesn’t offer classic animated charm but there are plenty of creative touches from Rob Marshall to float the audience’s boats. Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy are adorable. Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina provide strong comic relief. pic.twitter.com/kt1pVURZiL – Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 9, 2023

See more It may seem visually harsh under the sea, but The Little Mermaid finally recreates some of the original magic with its timeless story and cast. Daveed Diggs and Melissa McCarthy are the standouts, but Halle Bailey is the most surprising with her gorgeous vocals and soulful charm. pic.twitter.com/DhmmtOLaLJ – Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 9, 2023

See more #the little Mermaid It brings it very close to being the best live-action Disney movie, but it still struggles in the villain department. Halle Bailey and Ariel and I both had goosebumps during her performance. This little mermaid recreates a story like you’ve never seen it before. pic.twitter.com/JjtLOR61vL – Felicia (@becomingfelicia) May 9, 2023

See more #the little Mermaid It is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey Ariel. Main props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though, one new song with a lot of auto-tune. This version can be watched under the sea all day long, it was the highlight of the whole thing. – GillianBlum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023