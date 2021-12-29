Govt-19: Daily Pollution Record in the United States – 12/29/2021 at 4:22 p.m.

People line up outside the Govit-19 test site in Times Square, New York City on December 28, 2021 (AFP / Bryan R. Smith)

With an average of 265,000 daily infections a week, the United States faces a worrying record burst of Govit-19 infections triggered by the Omigron variant, which surpasses the waves recorded in January 2021.

According to figures released by Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday, the country has a seven-day average of 265,427 new daily cases, the most distressing in the world, rising to nearly 252,000 cases, surpassing the previous peak recorded during the third wave in January 2021. .

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Omigron is now the dominant variant in the United States. This is about 59% of new cases in the week ending December 25th.

The Federal Public Health Agency has sharply downgraded estimates for the previous week (ending December 18): it previously announced a ratio of 73% to Omigran, and has now adjusted to 22.5%.

“There has been a lot of data during this period, and there has been a reduction in the rate of omicron,” a CDC spokesman told AFP, adding that part of the big gap was due to the speed at which Omicron spreads.

“It is important to note that we are still seeing a steady increase in the rate of omigran,” he stressed.

– “A fast wave” –



The curve for new epidemics from early September to late October, after the fourth wave linked to the delta variation, began to rise again for two months, and is now rising sharply with the most pervasive omigron variant.

“It’s going to be a fast wave, but it’s going to be very hard,” Harvard Michael Mina’s epidemiologist estimated on Twitter on Tuesday, ruling that the number of contaminants he recorded was only “the tip of the iceberg” because of the undetected number. Or unregistered cases.

U.S. health officials warned Tuesday that antigenic screening tests for Govit-19 have the advantage of providing results in just a few minutes, as they are less sensitive to the Omigron variant than previous variants.

If a person has Omicron’s disease, these tests may indicate a contagious – bad false negative – negative result.

At this time, if the hospital admission curve is increasing, about 9,000 Covid-19 patients are admitted to the hospital daily in the United States, which is far from the 16,500 hospital admissions per day in early January 2021, according to CDC data. .

The country now has an average of about 1,200 deaths from Govt – 19 – up from a maximum of 3,400 daily a year ago.

-Reduced isolation –



According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 820,000 people in the United States have died from Govt-19 since the outbreak, the worst number ever recorded worldwide.

Faced with these contaminants nailing planes to the ground, disrupting restaurants and canceling shows, the Biden administration decided to halve the length of isolation recommended for those positive for Covit-19, ten to five days for asymptomatic. , And fourteen to five days for non-vaccinated contact cases.

The announcement by health officials confirms the notion that the epidemic has become a factor that American companies are taking into account day by day.

According to AFP figures from official reports, the world has reached new pollution records in the past week, with an average of more than 935,000 Govt-19 cases detected every day from December 22 to 28.

la-rle / led