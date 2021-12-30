Unusual. More than 5 meters of snow in Sierra Nevada, it is not over

According to university laboratory Sierra de Berkeley, which has been recording annual measurements for more than fifty years, nearly 5 meters of snow has fallen in the region so far this month. After 4.50 meters established in December 1970, this December officially became the snowfall December in the region.

After months of severe drought, water shortages and wildfires triggered several days of heavy snowfall in Sierra Nevada, California, and enough to break decades-old records. Salon CNN.

It was the third snowiest month overall, but could not break the record for the maximum month of January 2017, with snowfall of more than 6 meters. Also, it is unlikely to exceed it: snow should continue to fall for the last three days of the year, but experts say that is not enough to exceed this number.

40 minutes to 45 meters

At the scene, laboratory members said the ice was “deep and difficult to cross” and that it took about 40 minutes to get to the site, where measurements were taken 45 meters from the sea. Laboratory.

Its manager, Andrew Schwartz, was delighted with the arrival of this white gold, while at the same time pessimistic about the future: “With global warming and snow, we’re going to reduce it, so when there’s months like this, I’m happy.”